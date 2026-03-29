Admirals Fall 3-1 to Royals in Sunday Contest

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Reading, PA - Looking to find a spark and close out their four-game road trip on a high note, the Norfolk Admirals squared off with the Reading Royals for the final time this regular season. Despite an early power-play goal, Norfolk fell 3-1 as Reading scored three unanswered goals.

Isaac Poulter made his 36th appearance in goal for the Admirals and finished the afternoon with 30 saves out of 33 shots faced in the defeat.

The Admirals snapped their three-game scoring drought with a power-play goal just past the six-minute mark of the first period, as Justin Young netted his fifth of the season on a redirection off a shot from Ben Zloty. Just 39 seconds later, the Royals answered, as former Admiral Carson Golder found the back of the net to shift momentum back to the home side quickly.

It marked the first time in the series that Norfolk outshot Reading in the opening frame, holding a 10-9 edge in shots, as the game remained tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The score remained unchanged through the second period, as the Admirals continued to play their strongest game of the series. Norfolk earned another power-play opportunity but was unable to convert, and the game stayed tied 1-1 until the latter end of the period when Golder scored his second goal of the afternoon with a five-hole shot past Poulter to take a 2-1 advantage into the break after 40 minutes.

Norfolk had multiple opportunities early in the third period to tie the game, but strong goaltending from Reading kept the Royals in front. Past the halfway mark, Yvan Mongo added an insurance goal on a breakaway to make it 3-1, and Norfolk's struggles on the power play, going just 1-for-6, kept them from mounting a comeback as the game wound down.

Next Up

Norfolk returns home for the final two home games of the regular season this weekend, looking to close things out in front of the Admirals faithful on a high note. Boardwalk Beach Bums Night takes place Friday, as the Admirals will don their specialty Beach Bums jerseys, followed by Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday as the team celebrates its fans during the final home game of the 2025-26 season.

Both games are set for 7:05 p.m. puck drops, with doors opening at 6:05 p.m.







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