ECHL Transactions - March 29
Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 29, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Slipec, F Placed on Reserve
Add Brian Carrabes, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kyle Jackson, F Assigned by Hartford
Delete Parker Lindauer, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Jaxson Murray, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Max Helgeson, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Reserve
Add Morgan Winters, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Indy:
Add Tyler Weiss, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Chase Wutzke, G Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Holden Wale, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Jack Babbage, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Trevor Griebel, D Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Matt Berry, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Xavier Lapointe, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Add Eric Olson, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Michael Ladyman, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Tony Follmer, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Add Ryan Wagner, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Josh Lopina, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Logan Drevitch, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Delete Tucker Ness, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Samuel Huo, F Placed on Reserve
Add Casey Bailey, F Activated from Reserve
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete John Waldron, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Duff, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Luke Antonacci, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Josh Zinger, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Mahshie, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Add Vincent Corcoran, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Xavier Jean-Louis, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ross Mitton, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026
- Iowa Battles to End in 4-3 Regulation Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Strike Twice in Final Minute to Steal Win from Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Fall 2-1 on Sunday to Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Score Twice in Last Minute to Defeat Swamp Rabbits 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Wins Streak Reaches Six Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- K-Wings Outlast Thunder Sunday, Sweep Road Weekend Series - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Sweep Greensboro, Clinch Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- A Point for the Lions in Kansas - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Swept by Wings in 2-1 Loss - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Fall 3-1 to Royals in Sunday Contest - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Day in Utah: Americans at Grizzlies, 4:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson and Defenseman Xavier Lapointe to ATO - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah Grizzlies Sign Marek Hejduk, Isak Posch Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Gargoyles Fight Late in 3-2 Loss to Maine - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: March 29, 2026 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Can Clinch Playoff Spot Sunday - Maine Mariners
- Rush Win Another Thriller over Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City Earns 5-4 Win on Opening Night of First Responders Weekend - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.