ECHL Transactions - March 29

Published on March 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 29, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Daniel Amesbury, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Slipec, F Placed on Reserve

Add Brian Carrabes, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kyle Jackson, F Assigned by Hartford

Delete Parker Lindauer, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Jaxson Murray, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Max Helgeson, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Reserve

Add Morgan Winters, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Indy:

Add Tyler Weiss, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Alex DiPaolo, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Dante Giannuzzi, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Chase Wutzke, G Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Holden Wale, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Jack Babbage, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Trevor Griebel, D Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Matt Berry, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Orlando Mainolfi, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jonathan Lemieux, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyriq Outen, G Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Xavier Lapointe, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Add Eric Olson, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Michael Ladyman, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Tony Follmer, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Add Ryan Wagner, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Darian Pilon, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Josh Lopina, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Logan Drevitch, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Chris Lipe, D Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Delete Tucker Ness, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Samuel Huo, F Placed on Reserve

Add Casey Bailey, F Activated from Reserve

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete John Waldron, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Duff, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nathael Roy, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Luke Antonacci, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Josh Zinger, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Mahshie, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Add Vincent Corcoran, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Xavier Jean-Louis, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ross Mitton, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from March 29, 2026

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