Admirals Score Four Unanswered Goals in Comeback Victory over Gargoyles
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Greensboro, NC - For the first time this season, the Norfolk Admirals and Greensboro Gargoyles squared off in what promises to be a heated divisional rivalry, kicking off the first of three games this weekend. The Admirals erased a 3-1 deficit and scored four unanswered goals, with Chase Yoder netting two, to secure a 5-3 comeback victory.
Isaac Poulter got the start in goal for Norfolk, making his 25th appearance of the season. He finished the evening with 31 saves on 34 shots faced, keeping the Admirals in striking distance through a competitive first two periods.
Special teams set the tone early. Norfolk opened the scoring on the power play at 11:09 of the first period, with Kristof Papp finishing a feed from Josh McDougall for his 15th goal of the season. Greensboro responded on the man advantage five minutes later, as Patrick Newell connected off assists from Dalton Skelly and Anthony Rinaldi. Just 92 seconds later, Newell set up Greg Smith to give the Gargoyles a 2-1 lead after the first frame.
Greensboro pushed its lead to 3-1 at 5:34 of the second period when Newell notched his third point of the night. Norfolk answered late in the period, cutting the deficit to one with 1:46 remaining as Yoder scored his 13th goal of the season.
The Admirals dominated the third period. Yoder tied the game 3-3 with his second consecutive goal, and shorthanded heroics came from Jack O'Leary, who scored his 9th goal, finishing a rebound off Brandon Osmundson's breakaway attempt for the go-ahead goal. Osmundson sealed the comeback with an empty-net goal inside the final minute, finishing the night with four points and securing Norfolk's 5-3 victory.
Sentara Three Stars of the Game
1. NOR - B. Osmundson (1 goal, 3 assists, +4)
2. NOR - C. Yoder (2 goals, +2)
3. GSO - P. Newell (2 goals, 1 assist, -2)
Next Up
The Admirals return home to host the Gargoyles twice to finish the weekend series. The two teams will square off tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. for Women and Girls in Sports Night.
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026
- Grizzlies Get Wild West Friday Night Victory at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, February 14th- Game 48/72 - Reading Royals
- Karpa Scores Twice in Loss to Grizzlies - Bloomington Bison
- Admirals Score Four Unanswered Goals in Comeback Victory over Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Score Four Straight to Upset Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Hang Six on Tahoe, Start Homestand with 6-3 Win - Rapid City Rush
- Third Periods Dooms Swamp Rabbits against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Down Thunder, 5-2, in Series Opener - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Drops 2-0 Decision to Lions to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Stingrays Past Greenville, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum - Fort Wayne Komets
- Power Play Prevails as Walleye Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT - Indy Fuel
- Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- An Organization Built for Legacy - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton - Maine Mariners
- Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Score Four Unanswered Goals in Comeback Victory over Gargoyles
- Allen's Fast Start Too Much for Admirals in 5-2 Defeat
- Norfolk Back in the Win Column with Road Victory over Allen
- Admirals Explode Late in First; Downs Trois-Rivières, 5-2
- Norfolk Drops Series Finale to Worcester, 3-2