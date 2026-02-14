Admirals Score Four Unanswered Goals in Comeback Victory over Gargoyles

February 13, 2026

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Greensboro, NC - For the first time this season, the Norfolk Admirals and Greensboro Gargoyles squared off in what promises to be a heated divisional rivalry, kicking off the first of three games this weekend. The Admirals erased a 3-1 deficit and scored four unanswered goals, with Chase Yoder netting two, to secure a 5-3 comeback victory.

Isaac Poulter got the start in goal for Norfolk, making his 25th appearance of the season. He finished the evening with 31 saves on 34 shots faced, keeping the Admirals in striking distance through a competitive first two periods.

Special teams set the tone early. Norfolk opened the scoring on the power play at 11:09 of the first period, with Kristof Papp finishing a feed from Josh McDougall for his 15th goal of the season. Greensboro responded on the man advantage five minutes later, as Patrick Newell connected off assists from Dalton Skelly and Anthony Rinaldi. Just 92 seconds later, Newell set up Greg Smith to give the Gargoyles a 2-1 lead after the first frame.

Greensboro pushed its lead to 3-1 at 5:34 of the second period when Newell notched his third point of the night. Norfolk answered late in the period, cutting the deficit to one with 1:46 remaining as Yoder scored his 13th goal of the season.

The Admirals dominated the third period. Yoder tied the game 3-3 with his second consecutive goal, and shorthanded heroics came from Jack O'Leary, who scored his 9th goal, finishing a rebound off Brandon Osmundson's breakaway attempt for the go-ahead goal. Osmundson sealed the comeback with an empty-net goal inside the final minute, finishing the night with four points and securing Norfolk's 5-3 victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Osmundson (1 goal, 3 assists, +4)

2. NOR - C. Yoder (2 goals, +2)

3. GSO - P. Newell (2 goals, 1 assist, -2)

Next Up

The Admirals return home to host the Gargoyles twice to finish the weekend series. The two teams will square off tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. for Women and Girls in Sports Night.







