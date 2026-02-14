Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, came up with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win on Friday night against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. Brooklyn Kalmikov scored the game-winner at 4:54 of sudden death, his second OT goal of the season.
The Mariners came out of the first with a 1-0 lead, thanks to a goal by Linus Hemstrom at 13:44. Just moments after a power play expired, Hemstrom grabbed a rebound off the pad of Cam Johnson, thrown on net by Zach Jordan, and ripped it under the crossbar for his seventh goal of the season.
Florida had three power plays in the second period and cashed in on their first when Logan Lambdin's one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Brad Arvanitis' stick side. The Mariners penalty kill stepped up twice in the final six minutes to keep it a 1-1 game after 40 minutes.
The Mariners played a strong third period, outshooting Florida 13-7, but the game advanced beyond regulation still tied 1-1. With a little over two minutes to play in sudden death, Jackson Edward tossed a long pass up to Jacob Hudson at the Florida blue line. Hudson found Kalmikov in front for a one-time blast that beat Johnson's glove to end the game.
Arvanitis stopped 28 of 29 Florida shots to earn his 10th win of the season. Johnson made 29 saves in defeat.
The Mariners (22-15-5-2) play one more in Florida on Saturday night at 7 PM before continuing their road trip next weekend in Bloomington, IL. They return to home ice on Sunday, March 1st to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM. Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
