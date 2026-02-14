An Organization Built for Legacy

Longevity in the ECHL is earned, not given. The league's grind is relentless - long bus rides, constant roster movement, and a fiercely competitive landscape that demands both skill and resilience. On Friday, February 13, Kansas City Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had will coach his 900th career ECHL game, a milestone that represents far more than time behind the bench. It reflects trust, adaptability, and a lasting impact on professional hockey.

The ECHL serves as a proving ground for players and coaches alike. For players, it is often a key step toward higher levels or the place where they establish themselves as professionals. For coaches, it is one of the most demanding environments in hockey, requiring a balance between player development and winning while navigating constant roster turnover and grueling travel. Reaching 900 games requires not just hockey knowledge, but the ability to adapt, lead, and earn the trust of both players and the organization year after year.

Before arriving in Kansas City, O'Had was critical in building a strong foundation with the Florida Everblades, spending seven seasons on the coaching staff, including time as an assistant and associate head coach. During his tenure, Florida became one of the ECHL's most dominant contenders, earning a Brabham Cup, Kelly Cup Finals, Eastern Conference championship, two South Division titles and six playoff appearances. That experience helped shape Tad's coaching identity, emphasizing structure, accountability, and preparation while reinforcing the importance of culture as the backbone of sustained success.

In 2020, O'Had took over as the head coach of the Kansas City Mavericks, stepping into his first professional head coaching role. Over the last six seasons, he has become the winningest coach in franchise history and in Kansas City professional hockey, guiding the Mavericks to become one of the most consistently competitive teams in the ECHL. Under his leadership, the team has captured back-to-back Mountain Division titles, earned the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions, and made its first-ever Kelly Cup Finals appearance - including a league-record 29 road wins in a single season. Beyond the record book, O'Had has helped build a culture of excellence that keeps the Mavericks among the league's elite year after year.

"Coaching 900 games in the ECHL is a privilege I don't take lightly. I feel honored to have been part of two outstanding organizations, and especially grateful to be a member of the Kansas City Mavericks family. This is a first-class organization from top to bottom - from our incredible, loyal fans who support us night in and night out, to our owners, Lamar Hunt Jr. and James Arkell, whose commitment sets the standard.

I can't fully express the gratitude I have for our staff and our players. What we've built in Kansas City is truly special. I'm indebted to the players who make coaching such a rewarding profession. Their professionalism, work ethic, character, and compete level are second to none, and the success we're seeing this season is a reflection of who they are.

I'm incredibly fortunate to be part of the Kansas City Mavericks. Thank you for allowing me to share this journey with you." KC Mavericks GM & Head Coach, Tad O'Had

900 games isn't just a personal milestone; it's a reflection of what the Mavericks have built together. Continuity, trust, and a culture where elite hockey players don't just play but grow and leave their mark. It's a culture that celebrates both individual achievement and the bigger picture. As the organization looks ahead, the standard remains unchanged, and the legacy continues. The Kansas City Mavericks proudly congratulate Tad O'Had on reaching 900 career games. A milestone that honors the past, defines the present, and helps shape the future of professional hockey in Kansas City.

In 900 ECHL Games

2 Brabham Cup Champions

2 Kelly Cup Finals

1 Western Conference Championship

1 Eastern Conference Championship

2 Western Conference Finals

2 Eastern Conference Finals

2 Mountain Division Champions

2 South Division Champions

11 Playoff Appearances







