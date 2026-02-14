Rush Hang Six on Tahoe, Start Homestand with 6-3 Win

RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush (20-22-3) scored early and often to run past the Tahoe Knight Monsters (24-19-4), 6-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Cameron Buhl led the way with a career-best four-point night. The second-year forward scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and picked up two assists.

Blake Bennett, Ryan Chyzowski, Briley Wood, and Quinn Olson buried a goal each for Rapid City. The Rush scored less than six minutes into the game and were not tied beyond 1-1. Each team scored in all three periods, but a three-goal third for Rapid City made the difference.

The Rush staved off penalty trouble, with power plays favoring Tahoe, 6-2. All three Knight Monsters goals came as a result of their power play: two true power play goals and another just after the expiration of the penalty.

Rapid City survived the game's turning point halfway through the third period. After taking back-to-back penalties just two seconds apart, Tahoe scored a 5-on-3 goal almost immediately to cut the deficit to 4-3. However, the Rush killed the ensuing power play and did not surrender another goal the rest of the night.

Six members of the Rush had multi-point performances: Buhl, Bennett, Chyzowski, Wood, Bobby Russell, and Ian Pierce. Six players were a plus-3 on the night for Rapid City, who turned in one of their best performances on home ice this season.

Connor Murphy turned in his 12th win of the season on a 31-for-34 night. On the other end, Cameron Whitehead allowed six goals- tied for a career-high- on 30 Rush shots faced.

The Rush picked up their 20th win of the season and their 10th on home ice. Rapid City has scored at least six goals six times this year, including back-to-back home games.

Next game: Saturday, February 14 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

