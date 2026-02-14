Rush Hang Six on Tahoe, Start Homestand with 6-3 Win
Published on February 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush (20-22-3) scored early and often to run past the Tahoe Knight Monsters (24-19-4), 6-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Cameron Buhl led the way with a career-best four-point night. The second-year forward scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and picked up two assists.
Blake Bennett, Ryan Chyzowski, Briley Wood, and Quinn Olson buried a goal each for Rapid City. The Rush scored less than six minutes into the game and were not tied beyond 1-1. Each team scored in all three periods, but a three-goal third for Rapid City made the difference.
The Rush staved off penalty trouble, with power plays favoring Tahoe, 6-2. All three Knight Monsters goals came as a result of their power play: two true power play goals and another just after the expiration of the penalty.
Rapid City survived the game's turning point halfway through the third period. After taking back-to-back penalties just two seconds apart, Tahoe scored a 5-on-3 goal almost immediately to cut the deficit to 4-3. However, the Rush killed the ensuing power play and did not surrender another goal the rest of the night.
Six members of the Rush had multi-point performances: Buhl, Bennett, Chyzowski, Wood, Bobby Russell, and Ian Pierce. Six players were a plus-3 on the night for Rapid City, who turned in one of their best performances on home ice this season.
Connor Murphy turned in his 12th win of the season on a 31-for-34 night. On the other end, Cameron Whitehead allowed six goals- tied for a career-high- on 30 Rush shots faced.
The Rush picked up their 20th win of the season and their 10th on home ice. Rapid City has scored at least six goals six times this year, including back-to-back home games.
Next game: Saturday, February 14 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush are back home to battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Valentine's Day Weekend! Join us on Friday, February 13th and Saturday 14th at 7:05 p.m. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush on game night
ECHL Stories from February 13, 2026
- Grizzlies Get Wild West Friday Night Victory at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, February 14th- Game 48/72 - Reading Royals
- Karpa Scores Twice in Loss to Grizzlies - Bloomington Bison
- Admirals Score Four Unanswered Goals in Comeback Victory over Gargoyles - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Score Four Straight to Upset Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Hang Six on Tahoe, Start Homestand with 6-3 Win - Rapid City Rush
- Third Periods Dooms Swamp Rabbits against Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Down Thunder, 5-2, in Series Opener - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Defeat Gladiators, 4-1, Thanks to McManus' Four-Point Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Drops 2-0 Decision to Lions to Open Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Iowa Wipes Away K-Wings with 3 in 3rd for 5-2 Home Win - Iowa Heartlanders
- Buteyets Halts 44, Lagrone Registers 100th ECHL Point as Oilers Blank Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Edge Blades 2-1 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Stingrays Past Greenville, 4-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Blanked by Oilers 2-0 - Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Ross MacDougall - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Opener against the Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Beat the Fuel in a Thriller at the Coliseum - Fort Wayne Komets
- Power Play Prevails as Walleye Take Down Cyclones 3-2 - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Take Overtime Thriller in Florida - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall on Friday Night But Secure a Point in OT - Indy Fuel
- Petruzzelli Pitches 3-0 Shutout for Royals - Wheeling Nailers
- Captain Adams-Moisan Leads the Way Once Again in Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen Blank Ghost Pirates 3-0 at Enmarket Arena - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- McManus, Bertuzzi Combine for Seven Points in 4-1 Win in Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- An Organization Built for Legacy - Kansas City Mavericks
- AHL Forward Assigned to the Americans - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wild West Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 13 - ECHL
- Brendan Hoffmann Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Add Defenseman Kylar Fenton - Maine Mariners
- Series of Transactions for the Utah Grizzlies Before the Weekend Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Michael Herrera - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Blades Eye Back-To-Back Wins over Maine - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush Hang Six on Tahoe, Start Homestand with 6-3 Win
- Rush Game Notes: February 13, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rapid City Rush Announce NIL Deal with Two South Dakota Mines Athletes
- Rapid City Rush to Bring Division II's Most-Played Football Rivalry to the Ice
- Wichita Returns the Favor, Scores Last-Second Game-Winner