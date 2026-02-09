Rapid City Rush to Bring Division II's Most-Played Football Rivalry to the Ice

Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames, are bringing Division II college football's oldest rivalry to the ice for Black Hills Brawl Night on Saturday, February 21st against the Worcester Railers.

In the spirit of the historic rivalry, both South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State will be represented on the ice. For this inaugural edition, the Rush will wear Hardrockers jerseys, while Worcester will don Yellow Jackets jerseys.

Both schools' jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the respective school's athletic department. The South Dakota Mines jerseys will be auctioned off live immediately after the game. Fans can bid on BHSU's jerseys online through DASH, the official mobile auction platform of the ECHL, between February 18th and 23rd.

"We are beyond excited to be partnering with South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State to bring this historic rivalry to the ice for the very first time," said Jared Reid, President of the Rush. "Both schools are valued partners of the Rush organization, and we are grateful for the support of Athletic Directors David Crum and Mark Nore. These two schools and the Black Hills Brawl are institutions in our community, and we cannot wait to drop the puck on February 21st."

The annual football game between South Dakota Mines, located in Rapid City, and Black Hills State University, located 50 miles northwest in Spearfish, is the most-played rivalry in Division II and the fourth in all of college football. The Black Hills Brawl celebrated its 140th edition in October of 2025.

First unofficially contested in 1895 between Mines and Black Hills College- an unrelated, defunct school in Hot Springs- the Brawl is also tied for Division II's oldest football rivalry. The first official meeting between the two schools came in 1900. The Hardrockers and Yellow Jackets have faced off every year since 1946.

"I am incredibly excited for this game and our partnership with the Rapid City Rush," said David Crum, Athletic Director at South Dakota Mines. "Both the Rush and Hardrocker Athletics are vital to the sports and entertainment landscape here, and joining forces highlights the strength of our local community."

"This has been an extremely fun and enjoyable opportunity for our athletic department and university to partner with the Rapid City Rush through our Black Hills Brawl on the Ice initiative," said Mark Nore, Athletic Director at Black Hills State University. "It's been great getting to know such a wonderful organization and finding ways to generate excitement while also providing additional operating funds for our department. It's truly been a win-win, and we've really enjoyed this partnership and excited to see where this can go."

The Rush are teaming up with both schools to reveal the uniforms in advance of the game. The Mines jerseys will be unveiled at halftime of the Hardrockers' men's basketball game on Thursday, February 12th at the King Center; The BHSU jersey reveal will take place at The Clubhouse of Spearfish on Wednesday, February 18th at 6:00 p.m.

"Everyone who's been part of these institutions knows what this game means," said Nore. "It's one of the oldest rivalries in college sports, dating back to 1895. I've experienced it as a player, a coach, and now an administrator, and I can tell you that this one runs deep. This is another exciting way to showcase that rivalry, and we are excited to be a part of it."

"This game adds a thrilling chapter to our 140-year-old rivalry with Black Hills State," said Crum. "Bringing the Black Hills Brawl to the ice celebrates the best of college athletics and the vibrant sports culture shared by Rapid City and the entire region."

Puck drop for Black Hills Brawl Night, presented by RESPEC, on Saturday, February 21st is at 7:05 p.m. Doors to The Monument Ice Arena open at 6:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at www.rapidcityrush.com or by calling the Rush office at 605-716-7825.







ECHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.