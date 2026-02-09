Savannah's Purpura Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Vinnie Purpura of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 2-8.

Purpura went 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville on Tuesday, turned aside 25 shots in a 5-3 victory over South Carolina on Thursday and had 33 saves in a 4-2 win against Florida on Friday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Purpura is 14-5-0 in 19 ECHL appearances this season with Reading and Savannah and ranks third in the league in both goals-against average (1.93) and save percentage (.932).

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura has seen action in 72 career ECHL games with Savannah, Reading and Adirondack, posting an overall record of 42-15-11 with two shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

