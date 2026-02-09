D.J. King Signs AHL Contract with Hershey Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that defenseman D.J. King has signed an American Hockey League contract with Hershey for the remainder of the 2026-26 season.

King remains on South Carolina's roster as the Bears have loaned him to South Carolina. He had previously signed an ECHL deal with the Stingrays on August 25, 2025.

The 6-foot-3, 216 pound defenseman has skated in 27 games this season for South Carolina, tallying a goal and an assist in his first campaign with the club. King has played in 191 games in his ECHL career between the Stingrays, the Indy Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets, logging 27 points (8g, 19a).

The 25-year-old has also spent multiple stints this year in the AHL with Hershey and the Iowa Wild skating in eight games, adding an assist. In his AHL career, King has played in 16 games with Hershey, Iowa, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Rockford IceHogs.

