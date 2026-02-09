ECHL Transactions - February 9
Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 9, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greensboro:
Graeme McCrory, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Zach Berzolla, D Assigned by Springfield
Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add William Rousseau, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete John Spetz, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Add James Marooney, D Acquired from Reading
Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve
Add Jimmy Glynn, F Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Blake Christensen, F Placed on Team Suspension
Reading:
Add Artyom Guryev, D Assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Vincent Sevigny, D Returned From Loan by Syracuse
Delete James Marooney, D Traded to Kansas City
Tahoe:
Add Cameron Whitehead, G Assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Tulsa:
Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F Placed on Reserve
Add Easton Armstrong, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Delete Anson Thornton, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Maksim Barbashev, F Assigned by Tucson
Delete Luke Antonacci, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on Reserve
