ECHL Transactions - February 9

Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 9, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greensboro:

Graeme McCrory, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Luke Pavicich, G Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Zach Berzolla, D Assigned by Springfield

Delete Kurtis Henry, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add William Rousseau, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete John Spetz, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Add James Marooney, D Acquired from Reading

Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from Reserve

Add Jimmy Glynn, F Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Blake Christensen, F Placed on Team Suspension

Reading:

Add Artyom Guryev, D Assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Vincent Sevigny, D Returned From Loan by Syracuse

Delete James Marooney, D Traded to Kansas City

Tahoe:

Add Cameron Whitehead, G Assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Tulsa:

Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F Placed on Reserve

Add Easton Armstrong, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Delete Anson Thornton, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Maksim Barbashev, F Assigned by Tucson

Delete Luke Antonacci, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.