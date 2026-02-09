Ghost Pirates Weekly Update: February 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, wrapped up a four-game week that began with a morning matchup in Jacksonville and concluded with three home games at Enmarket Arena, highlighted by Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union and Olympics Night presented by the Georgia Air National Guard. Savannah earned seven of a possible eight points on the week.

LAST WEEK'S HAUNTS

Tuesday, February 3 - at Jacksonville (4-1 W)

The Ghost Pirates opened the week with a strong 4-1 School Day victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. Cristophe Tellier struck just 51 seconds into the game to set the tone, while Riley Hughes, Liam Walsh and Bryce Brodzinski also found the back of the net.

Thursday, February 5 - vs. South Carolina (5-3 W)

Savannah continued its momentum at home with a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the South Carolina Stingrays, despite playing three skaters short at one point in the game. Chris Lipe, Keaton Pehrson, Nick Granowicz and Tristian Amonte scored for the Ghost Pirates, with Amonte netting the first two goals of his professional career.

Friday, February 6 - vs. Florida (4-2 W)

A late power-play goal lifted Savannah past the Florida Everblades. Tristian Amonte stayed hot, scoring the first two goals of the game just 10 seconds apart in the opening period. Ryan Sullivan tallied the game-winning power-play goal with 3:04 remaining, and Riley Hughes sealed the win with an empty-netter.

Saturday, February 7 - vs. Florida (2-1 OTL)

The Ghost Pirates suffered their lone setback of the week in an overtime loss to Florida. After trailing 1-0 following the first period, Connor Gregga tied the game in the second. A scoreless third sent the game to overtime, where the Everblades scored on the opening shot.

ON THE PLANK

Savannah begins a four-games-in-five-days stretch across three cities, starting with two home games before traveling to Jacksonville for the final regular-season meeting and then to Greenville for the first time this season.

- Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando | 7:00 p.m. ET

Waggin' Wednesday presented by Barkyard Daycare and Pet Hotel

- Friday, Feb. 13 - vs. Jacksonville | 7:00 p.m. ET

Toy Story Night featuring Zurg

- Saturday, Feb. 14 - at Jacksonville | 7:00 p.m. ET

- Sunday, Feb. 15 - at Greenville | 3:05 p.m. ET

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Tristian Amonte - Scored the first two goals of his professional career on Thursday against South Carolina and followed it up with two additional goals and an assist over the course of the week.

All games will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







