Stingrays Weekly Report - February 9

South Carolina Stingrays forward Lynden Breen (center) handles the puck

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped their two matchups last week against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday in Savannah and on Saturday against Jacksonville at home. The Stingrays sit in third place in the South Division, six points behind the first place Atlanta Gladiators.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 27-17-1-0 LAST WEEK: 0-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, February 5 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-3 L

South Carolina and Savannah were tied early in the third period on Thursday night, but two goals in the final frame for the Ghost Pirates helped lead Savannah past the Stingrays, 5-3.

Saturday, February 7 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 L

The Stingrays went down early at home against Jacksonville on Saturday night and could not find a response until the 3rd period, already trailing by three as South Carolina fell to the Icemen, 4-1.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (17)

Assists: Simon Pinard (28)

Points: Simon Pinard (45)

Plus/Minus: Jalen Luypen** (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Seth Eisele (9)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson* (2.32)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

* Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

** Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 13 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. EDT

Saturday, February 14 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Sunday, February 15 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Simon Keeps Scoring: Stingrays forward Simon Pinard continues to lead the Stingrays this season. Pinard leads the team in goals (17), assists (28) and points (45) and is tied for seventh in the ECHL in points. The Drummondville, Quebec native also is on an eight-game point streak, which is the longest active streak in the ECHL. Across the eight games, Pinard has 10 points (6g, 4a).

Wilks Hits the Double Century Mark: South Carolina forward Josh Wilkins played in his 200th ECHL game on Saturday night against Jacksonville. 195 of his 200 games in the ECHL have come with South Carolina. The Raleigh, NC native has 189 points (78g, 111a) in his ECHL career, and is currently two goals away from 100 goals in his professional hockey career.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, February 14th, against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 6:05 p.m.

