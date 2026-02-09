Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears react after a score against the Florida Everblades

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears react after a score against the Florida Everblades(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears split in their two-game trip to Maine, falling 6-3 on Friday but bouncing back with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. The Solar Bears travel to Savannah Wednesday for a pivotal division game and return home to face to top team in the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks.

This Week's Games:

Wednesday, February 11 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 13 vs. Kansas City Mavericks at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks at 7:00 p.m.

February 16 is Teacher Appreciation Day and we are teaming up with A Gift for Teaching for a school supply drive! Bring school supplies to the game to donate to A Gift For Teaching.

Mallard Systems is proud to join the Orlando Solar Bears as an official partner this season. From high-traffic resorts and healthcare campuses to apartment communities and corporate buildings, Mallard delivers powerful exterior cleaning that keeps Orlando looking its best. Trusted by some of the region's largest commercial properties, Mallard is known for precision, planning, and an unmatched ability to make every surface shine.

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 19-22-4-1 (.467)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 46 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 18 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 29 assists

PIM LEADER: Milo Roelens - 63 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, February 6 at Maine Mariners (3-6 L)

The Solar Bears held leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, but four answered goals from the Mariners proved to be too much for Orlando in a 6-3 loss Friday, Reece Newkirk led the way for Orlando with a goal and two assists while Aaron Luchuk and Tyler Bird recorded two points apiece.

Saturday, February 7 at Maine Mariners (4-3 W)

Jack Adams, Reece Newkirk, Aaron Luchuk, and Anthony Bardaro all recorded multi-point games for the Solar Bears in a 4-3 victory Saturday night. Connor Kurth recorded the game-winning goal on the power play in the third period. Colby Muise made 30 saves to earn his third straight victory.

BITES:

Reece Newkirk is tied for fourth in points with 46 this season.

Reece Newkirk is on a five-game point streak (1g-7a)

Aaron Luchuk has four points (3g-1a) in his last two games

Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when leading after two periods

Orlando is tied for second on the power play on the road this season (25.6%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Five former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 43 GP, 13g-13a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 37 GP, 14-11-9, .900

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 46 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 13 GP, 6-4-1, .897

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.