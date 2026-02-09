Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears split in their two-game trip to Maine, falling 6-3 on Friday but bouncing back with a 4-3 win on Saturday night. The Solar Bears travel to Savannah Wednesday for a pivotal division game and return home to face to top team in the ECHL, the Kansas City Mavericks.
This Week's Games:
Wednesday, February 11 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, February 13 vs. Kansas City Mavericks at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks at 7:00 p.m.
February 16 is Teacher Appreciation Day and we are teaming up with A Gift for Teaching for a school supply drive! Bring school supplies to the game to donate to A Gift For Teaching.
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 19-22-4-1 (.467)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Reece Newkirk - 46 points
MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 18 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Reece Newkirk- 29 assists
PIM LEADER: Milo Roelens - 63 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Ethan Szmagaj - +6
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Friday, February 6 at Maine Mariners (3-6 L)
The Solar Bears held leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, but four answered goals from the Mariners proved to be too much for Orlando in a 6-3 loss Friday, Reece Newkirk led the way for Orlando with a goal and two assists while Aaron Luchuk and Tyler Bird recorded two points apiece.
Saturday, February 7 at Maine Mariners (4-3 W)
Jack Adams, Reece Newkirk, Aaron Luchuk, and Anthony Bardaro all recorded multi-point games for the Solar Bears in a 4-3 victory Saturday night. Connor Kurth recorded the game-winning goal on the power play in the third period. Colby Muise made 30 saves to earn his third straight victory.
BITES:
Reece Newkirk is tied for fourth in points with 46 this season.
Reece Newkirk is on a five-game point streak (1g-7a)
Aaron Luchuk has four points (3g-1a) in his last two games
Orlando is 16-0-0-0 when leading after two periods
Orlando is tied for second on the power play on the road this season (25.6%)
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Five former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:
Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 43 GP, 13g-13a
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 37 GP, 14-11-9, .900
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 46 GP, 3g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 13 GP, 7-4-1, .896
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 13 GP, 6-4-1, .897
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears react after a score against the Florida Everblades
