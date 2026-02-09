Komets Face Three Big Divisional Games Next Week

Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three points out of a possible eight last week, but still maintain second place in the Central Division with a record of 24-13-7-0 for 55 points. The team hosts Indy on Friday, then heads to Fishers on Friday, and Toledo on Sunday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 2/4 at WHL 3-2 OTL

Fri. 2/6 vs IWA 7-2 W

Sat. 2/7 vs TOL 5-4 L

Sun. 2/8 vs BLM 5-0 L

About last week -

The Komets traveled to Wheeling for the first time this season to face the Nailers and lost in overtime 3-2.

The Komets were unable to solve Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier in the first period, as he stopped all 22 shots. The only score of the period went to the Nailers on a power play at 8:51.

Wheeling's Matty De St. Phalle was awarded a penalty shot at:34 of the second period and was denied by Nathan Day to keep the game 1-0. The Komets continued to fire the puck at the Wheeling net until Kirill Tyutyayev finally scored at 15:22, with an assist going to Austin Magera to tie the game.

In the third period, Alex Alerardi gave the Komets the lead at 15:08, only to see it erased 31 seconds later when Wheeling's Connor Lockhart bounced the puck past Day to tie the game at two, eventually leading to overtime.

In extra time, the Nailers took the win with a goal at 5:59. The Komets outshot the Nailers 55-22.

The Komets faced Iowa in the first of three home games over the weekend at the Coliseum and gained a 7-2 win over the Heartlanders to pull within one point of the Central Division lead.

Trevor Janicke scored the only goal in the first period, as he collected his own rebound off the pad of Iowa goaltender Riley Mercer for his fifth marker of the season, with assists going to Josh Groll and Blake Murray at 3:16.

In the second period, William Dufour scored his first goal as a Komet at 9:38 on a power play, with assists going to Janicke and Austin Magera to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. The Heartlanders got on the board when Luke Mobley lifted the puck over the shoulder of Sam Jonsson at 17:10 to cut the lead back down to one.

The Komets had their biggest offensive output in a period this season with five third-period tallies. The stanza was highlighted with two goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and two from Magera. Josh Groll scored an unassisted goal, and Jalen Smereck was credited with his 200th ECHL assist, as Sam Jonsson got the win, making 18 saves.

The Komets faced Toledo at the Coliseum on Saturday with first place in the Central Division on the line.

In the first period, Toledo blitzed the Komets, putting up three goals in the first 6:42 of the game, chasing starting Komet goaltender Sam Jonsson after facing eight shots. The Komets got a goal back as Trevor Janicke fired the puck past Toledo goalie Carter Gylander to make it a 3-1 game. The Walleye netted a power-play goal at 16:26 that was quickly followed by a Jalen Smereck tally at 18:21 to send the game to the first intermission 4-2 in favor of the Walleye.

Blake Murray scored the only goal of the second period at 15:22, with assists going to Janicke and Dustyn McFaul to make it a one-goal game.

In the final frame, the Walleye added to the lead with a goal from Tanner Dickinson scored over the glove of Nathan Day at 12:51, to put Toledo up by two, but the Komets did not go away as Kirill Tyutyayev netted his 12th of the season to get the Komets within one with 1:58 remaining. The Komets rally fell short as Gylander turned away the final shots to solidify the 5-4 win for the Walleye.

Nathan Day made 23 saves in relief.

In the finale of a three-game weekend at the Coliseum, the Komets faced off with Bloomington and were shut out for the first time this season, 5-0.

For the second straight game, the Komets surrender two early goals, in the first period, with the first coming at 1:44 and another coming at 13:05 to give the Bison a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Bison picked up two goals at 4:38 and 17:47 to make it 4-0 after two periods.

In the final period of the weekend, the Bison scored on a power play at 1:39 as Sullivan Mack picked up his second tally of the game and ended the scoring. Nathan Day took the loss in net, making 23 saves. The Komets outshot the Bison 37-28.

Komet leaders-

Points: 37 - Tyutyayev

Goals: 19 - Magera

Assists: 27 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 7 - Magera

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 5 - Murray, Stefan

Shots: 146 - Smereck

PIM: 60 - Smereck

Plus/Minus: +17 - Tyutyayev, Krebs

Home Points: 16- Magera

Home Goals: 11 - Magera

Home Assists: 11 - Brown

Road Points: 22 - Tyutyayev

Road Goals: 11 - Stefan

Road Assists: 18 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 25

Wins: Nathan Day, 12

Saves: 549, Nathan Day

Goals against: 45 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .899 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 4 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Wednesday's game at Wheeling marked the second time this season the Komets have registered 55 shots (0-1-1), and the team has the most overtime losses in the league with seven. Jesse Kallechy gained his 100th win as Komet head coach on Friday. He is 10th all-time in Komet history. Jalen Smereck picked up ECHL assists #200 and #201 in Friday's win. The Komets have exceeded 9,000 fans in attendance six times this season. The Komets have scored the most goals in the Central Division, 149. The Komets have outscored their opponents 79-52 on the road.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, February 13 - Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komets on the ice:

Monday, Feb 9...Team day off

Tuesday, Feb 10... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 11... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 12.... Practice at Coliseum 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb 13.... Practice at Coliseum 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Home game versus Indy 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 14... Road game versus Indy 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 15...Road game at Toledo 5:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb 16...Team day off

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







ECHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.