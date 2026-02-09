Knight Monsters Weekly Update: February 9, 2026

Published on February 9, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, returned home to Tahoe Blue Event Center to take on the Utah Grizzlies.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, February 4, offense took center stage for both teams. Utah went up 2-0 after the end of the first period, but the Knight Monsters battled back with goals from Devon Paliani and Jake Durflinger to tie the game at 2. Utah would answer with two more goals of their own to make it 4-2, before Kevin Wall found the back of the net to make it 4-3. Utah would score one more to take a 5-3 lead into the final frame. In the third, Utah increased its lead to 6-3, before Trent Swick answered to cut it back to a two-goal game. Utah scored twice more to make it 8-4, and although Swick and Jake McGrew would make it 8-6 with two power-play goals, the Grizzlies would bury an empty-net marker to secure a 9-6 victory.

On Friday, February 6, the Knight Monsters celebrated Retro Weekend as they honored the 1960 United States Olympic hockey team that won the gold medal at Palisades in the Lake Tahoe area! Utah would open the scoring in the game in the opening minute, but captain Luke Adam and Trent Swick would respond, both on the power play, to give Tahoe a 2-1 lead after the opening 20 minutes. In the second, Utah tied the game at 2, but Jake McGrew scored in his third straight game to regain the lead for the Knight Monsters. Kevin Wall added on to the lead in the third to put Tahoe up 4-2, but in the final five minutes of regulation, Utah would rattle off five unanswered goals, including two empty-net tallies, to secure a 7-4 victory and a road series win.

The series concluded on Saturday, February 7, with the final night of Retro Weekend. The Utah Grizzlies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period, but Tahoe didn't give up, as Casey Bailey scored in the second to make it 3-1 Grizzlies. In the third period, Kevin Wall would cut the lead down to 1 before Bailey tied it on the power play with his second of the night. Then, with just over two minutes left, Bailey found the back of the net again, notching his second hat trick of the season, and giving the Knight Monsters a 4-3 comeback victory.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters hit the road this week as they travel to the City of Presidents for a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush with games on Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14. Both games begin at 6:05 pm PT and will have pregame coverage beginning on the Knight Monsters broadcast network at 5:55 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Casey Bailey recorded his second hat trick of the season in Tahoe's come-from-behind victory on Saturday night. This hat trick was also the seventh in Knight Monsters franchise history.

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani is tied for fourth in the ECHL in goals with 21. Paliani scored on Wednesday night.

Knight Monsters defenseman Samuel Mayer continues his streak of leading defensemen in the league in goals with 10.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- KEVIN WALL

Forward Kevin Wall has been a point-producing machine since returning to the Knight Monsters from the Springfield Thunderbirds in the American Hockey League. Wall posted three goals and four assists in the last series against the Utah Grizzlies. In 27 games in Tahoe this season, Wall has put up 30 points, including 13 goals.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019, Wall spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL, where he produced 20 points in 97 games. Wall played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Penn State University.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 18, to take on the Idaho Steelheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center for All Abilities Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.