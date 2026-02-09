Reading Jr. Royals Enter DVHL Playoffs, Squirt a National & PeeWee a American Post 21-0 Undefeated Regular Seasons

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams continued the 2026 calendar year portion of the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with games over the February 7th-8th slate.

The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (21-0-0) and PeeWee A American (21-0-0) teams finished with undefeated regular season and are two of three Junior Royals teams with 1st seed rankings in the DVHL Playoffs (Squirt B American).

"Year 2 and every team has made playoffs. I said it all year that the success comes from the development the kids have gained throughout the year and it has truly showed what a great job our coaches have done to get us to this point!" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.

Mite C Games:

5-3 W vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms

11-0 W vs. Quakers

Mite A Games:

5-3 W vs. Wissahickon Warriors

Squirt B American (17-3-0) Games:

10-4 W vs. Chester County Cougars

9-0 W vs. Little Flyers* (Clinched 1st seed - first playoff game vs Lady Patriots 8:15 am, Feb. 13th @ Ice Works)

Squirt A National (21-0-0) Games:

5-3 L vs. Palmyra Black Knights (Scrimmage)* (Clinched 1st seed - first playoff game vs Campus Wild 12:45 pm, Feb. 13th @ Ice Works)

PeeWee B National (16-8-0) Games:

5-0 W vs. Exton Kings* (Clinched 3rd seed - first playoff game vs Central Penn Panthers 4:45 pm, Feb. 13th @ Ice Works)

PeeWee A American (21-0-0) Games:

8-3 W vs. Susquehanna Stampede* (Clinched 1st seed - first playoff game vs winner of 4 v 5 game 2:15 pm, Feb. 13th @ Ice Works)

Bantam A American (15-9-0) Games:

11-3 W vs. Chester County Cougars* (Clinched 5th seed - first playoff game vs Wilmington Night Hawks 11:00 am, Feb. 13th @ Ice Works)







