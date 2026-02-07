Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, February 7th- Game 46/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (24-17-4-0, 52 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game road series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (11-24-5-1, 28 points) on Saturday, February 7th at 7:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum.

The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 46 of the regular season having won five of their last six games with a point earned in 10 of their 16 games played to open 2026 (8-6-2). The Royals have also earned a point in 15 of their last 22 games (13-7-2-0) and 28 of their 45 games this season (24-17-4-0).

Prior to the series opener loss to Greensboro on Thursday, February 5th, 6-2, the Royals defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions in overtime on Tuesday, February 3rd, 3-2, after they swept the Greensboro Gargoyles in a two-game home series with a 5-2 win on Friday, January 30th and 2-1 victory on Saturday, January 31st.

At home, the Royals have won 13 of their last 16 games with a point in 14 of the 16 games (13-2-1). On the road, the Royals have dropped 10 of their last 12 games (2-9-1), with three wins over their last 14 road affairs (3-10-2) but two in their last three away games from Berks County.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (23) and points (29).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Gargoyles:

Greensboro has opened their regular season at 11-24-5-1 for 28 points enter the series finale with one win over their last six games The Gargoyles have three wins over their last 11 games which includes a win against Reading on January 17th, 4-1, and on February 5th, 6-2, across seven contests against the Royals in the 11-game span.

ECHL affiliates to the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) and Chicago Wolves (AHL), Greensboro is led by first-year head coach in Greensboro, 5th in the ECHL overall Scott Burt who brings over 13 years of coaching experience to the Gargoyles. He spent the past four seasons as Head Coach and General Manager of the Rapid City Rush, earning 130 career coaching wins. Additionally, Burt played in 13 ECHL seasons, totaling 356 points (149g, 207a) with 1,067 penalty minutes in 586 ECHL games in stints with the Toledo Storm, Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies and Alaska Aces. Burt is a three-time Kelly Cup Champion, winning with Idaho in 2004 and 2007 and with Alaska in 2011.

On the Greensboro coaching staff is former Royals Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley. During Binkley's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 46-44-15 in regular season games, which includes his 13-16-3 record as interim head coach during the 2023-24 season, which he assumed on January 29th, 2024. Under Binkley, the Royals qualified for the playoffs in his lone full season at the helm.

-

