Davis' Last-Minute Power Play Goal Stuns Wichita

Published on February 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Nolan Kneen and Rapid City Rush's Brett Davis on game night

WICHITA, KS - Brett Davis redirected home a power play goal with 53 seconds remaining to give the Rapid City Rush (19-21-3) a 3-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder (17-17-7) at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday.

The Rapid City power play, a much-improved group over the last month, took advantage of a late opportunity after Briley Wood drew a tripping call. In the final minute, Ryan Wagner fired a slap pass that bounced off a Thunder stick to the right side of the net. Davis was in the perfect spot to direct it in for the game-winning goal.

Two defensemen got the Rush on the board earlier in the game. Rapid City dominated the first 30 minutes, but Wichita struck first in the second period. Just 52 seconds later, Jake Ratzlaff wired home a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the game. Early in the third, Xavier Bernard was sprung out of the penalty box. His low slap shot beat goaltender Roddy Ross on the blocker side.

Not to be overlooked, the Rush blocked 14 Thunder shots, including a heroic one in the final moments from Chase Pauls, who took a puck off his right knee just as time expired to seal the win.

Davis picked up a two-point night, bringing his total over the last 14 games to eight goals and 16 points. The GWG was his first of the season. It is the latest game-winner the Rush have scored in regulation all year. He also was credited with 11 shots on goal, by far a career best.

Rapid City was dominant for two-and-a-half periods and was the superior team throughout the night. The Rush attempted 86 shots and outshot Wichita, 43-31, including a 35-17 margin over the first 40 minutes. 17 of their 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on net.

Connor Murphy bounced back with a 29-for-31 performance and his 11th victory of the season. Ross stopped 40 in the loss.

The Rush earned their first win in Wichita since November 19th, 2023, a game also won by Murphy. The rubber game of the series is tomorrow night.

Next game: Saturday, February 7 at Wichita. 5:05 p.m. MST puck drop from INTRUST Bank Arena.

