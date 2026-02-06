Cyclones Sign Defenseman Hayden Ford to Standard Player Contract

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Hayden Ford to a Standard Player Contract.

Ford, 28, joins the Cyclones after starting the 2025-26 season with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. In 24 games with the Mayhem, the blueliner has two goals and 11 assists (13 points). This will be Ford's second ECHL stint, after appearing in two games with the Reading Royals earlier this season. He made his ECHL debut on Jan. 17, 2026 against the Greensboro Gargoyles.

Prior to the start of his professional career, Ford played five seasons at Buffalo State College (NCAA DIII) where he logged three goals and 29 assists (32 points) over the course of 89 collegiate contests.

