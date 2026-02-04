Cyclones Agree to Terms with Forward Brayden Stannard

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that the team has signed forward Brayden Stannard to a Standard Player Contract.

Stannard, 23, joins the Cyclones after starting the 2025-26 campaign with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL). In 29 games played this season, Stannard has recorded six goals and eight assists (14 points) with the Ice Bears. In two seasons with Knoxville, the Bark River, Mich. native has 12 goals and 17 assists.

At the junior level, Stannard played with four different USHL franchises (Green Bay, Youngstown, Sioux Falls, Lincoln) and had two separate stints with the Maryland Black Bears (NAHL). While in Maryland, Stannard notched 19 goals, 43 assists (62 points) in 90 games played.

