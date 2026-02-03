Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), are back in Boise this week for three games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 4 vs. Greenville | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. Greenville | 7:10 p.m. (MST) - Pink in the Rink

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. Greenville | 7:10 p.m. (MST) - Pink in the Rink

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 30

Idaho 2 - Tulsa 1 (OT)

The Steelheads opened the three-game series with an OT victory on Friday in a low-scoring affair. Liam Malmquist opened the scoring early in the second period with his 14th tally of the season, but Idaho's goal was quickly answered by Tulsa's Tanner Faith, who tied the game just three minutes later. With no scoring in the rest of regulation, the game went to OT, with Brendan Hoffmann burying the game-winner 2:54 into free hockey to give the Steelheads a 2-1 series-opening win.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Idaho 6 - Tulsa 1

Saturday's game represented a much more comfortable win for Idaho. The Steelheads raced out to a two-goal lead in the opening minutes on strikes from Ty Pelton-Byce and Brendan Hoffmann, gaining a much better start than the night before. While Tulsa responded later in the frame to make it a 2-1 game, the Steelheads rattled off the next four goals of the game over the final 40 minutes, as Kaleb Pearson, Angus MacDonell, Francesco Arcuri, and Chris Dodero each found the back of the net in the eventual 6-1 win.

Sunday, Feb. 1

Idaho 3 - Tulsa 2 (OT)

Another close battle awaited the Steelheads on Sunday, with scoring at a premium once more. Idaho once again broke the ice, with Mason Nevers scoring a shorthanded goal just over eight minutes into the game to give Idaho the early advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as Tulsa used their remaining power play time to even the score just 49 seconds later.

Mitch Wahl gave Idaho a 2-1 lead with a power play goal early in the second period, and while the Steelheads carried that lead into the late stages of the game, Tulsa's Tyler Poulsen finally broke through to bring the teams even again with just nine minutes remaining. After surviving a near buzzer-beating goal at the end of regulation, the Steelheads once again faced overtime, and just as he did in the series opener, Brendan Hoffmann won the game just 61 seconds into the extra period, giving Idaho a 3-2 win and a sweep over Tulsa.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (41 GP, 31-8-1-1, 64 pts, 0.780%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (42 GP, 28-11-3-0, 59 pts, 0.702%)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (43 GP, 23-16-2-2, 50 pts, 0.581%)

4. Allen Americans (41 GP, 22-15-4-0, 48 pts, 0.585%)

5. Rapid City Rush (41 GP, 18-20-3-0, 39 pts, 0.476%)

6. Wichita Thunder (39 GP, 16-16-3-4, 39 pts, 0.500%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (42 GP, 15-23-4-0, 34 pts, 0.405%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (40 GP, 12-26-2-0, 26 pts, 0.325%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffmann leads the Steelheads with 43 points (27G, 16A). He is the ECHL leader in goals and is T-3rd in the ECHL in overall scoring.

Hoffmann carries a seven-game goal scoring streak into this week's action alongside a nine-game point streak.

Kaleb Pearson carries a five-game point streak into this week, with four goals in five assists in that span.

Francesco Arcuri is on a four-game point streak and has logged 16 points in his last 15 games.

TEAM NOTES

HOW SWEEP IT IS

The Steelheads swept the Tulsa Oilers last week in a three-game set from Tulsa. Brendan Hoffmann scored an overtime goal on Friday to lift the Steelheads to a 2-1 win to kick off the series. On Saturday the Steelheads comfortably claimed victory with a 6-1 win before Hoffmann played the hero again with another OT winner on Sunday. The sweep marks the third three-game sweep for the Steelheads this season and gives them a five-game win streak heading into this week's action against Greenville.

HOFFMANN'S HEROICS

By collecting his second overtime goal of the weekend on Sunday, Brendan Hoffmann extended two significant streaks. First, the Idaho forward extended his goal scoring streak to seven games (8G). He also extended his point streak to nine games (9G, 2A). His goal scoring streak is one game shy of the Steelheads franchise record of eight games, set by Mark Rassell in the 2023-24 season. Hoffmann's goal scoring streak is already tied for the longest such streak in the ECHL this season, with Norfolk's Kristof Papp also notching a seven-game goal streak.

DEPTH SCORING TOUCH

The Steelheads have had 18 players reach double-digit scoring this season, including 12 forwards and five defensemen. Eight players have eclipsed the 20-point mark, with three over the 30-point plateau, including Liam Malmquist (31 points), Francesco Arcuri (31 points), and Brendan Hoffmann (43 points). Last year Idaho housed 24 double-digit scorers, with 14 eclipsing 20 points.

TRENDS

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in goals per game at 3.76.

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 35.02.

Idaho has a record of 17-3-3 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 7-2-0-0 against the Eastern Conference this season.

The Steelheads are 17-0-1 when leading after the first period and 17-0-1 when leading after two periods.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#55 Chris Dodero is three points shy of 100 as a professional.

#55 Chris Dodero is also nine games shy of 100 in the ECHL.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is 10 games shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is also five points shy of 200 with the Steelheads.

#3 Nick Canade is eight points shy of 100 as a professional.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann is seven points shy of 100 with the Steelheads.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (27)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (20)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (43)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+18)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (84)

PPGs: Brendan Hoffmann (6)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffmann (7)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (143)

Wins: Ben Kraws (10)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.52)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.915)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.