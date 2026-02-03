Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson

Orlando Solar Bears Sign forward Eric Olson

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of forward Eric Olson to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Olson, 26, has appeared in five games with the Solar Bears this season recording one assist, two penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

In 23 games this season for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, scoring 11 points (4g-7a) with 50 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating. In 76 career SPHL games over two seasons with Knoxville, the Calgary, Alberta native tallied 28 points (12g-16a) and accumulated 88 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Olson played four seasons of college hockey at Stevenson University (NCAA Division III), scoring 44 points (17g-27a) and a plus-17 rating. During the 2020-21 season, Olson was named Middle Athletic Conference (MAC) Second Team All-Conference.

