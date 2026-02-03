ECHL Transactions - February 3

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 3, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Scott Docherty, F

Tahoe:

Brendan Dowler, D

Craig McCabe, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Zach Yoder, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete John Jaworski, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brayden Stannard, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Nick Rheaume, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Braden Doyle, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Anthony Messuri, F Placed on Reserve

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on Reserve

Add Stevie Leskovar, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Sam Coatta, F Placed on Team Suspension

Kansas City:

Add Hudson Wilson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Eric Olson, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Connor Kurth, F Activated from Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Seth Fyten, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Reading:

Add Kyle Haskins, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jacob Frasca, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve

Savannah:

Add Trevor Lally, G Added as EBUG

Delete Trevor Lally, G Released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Bryan Moore, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on Reserve

Add Scott Docherty, F Activated from Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from Reserve

Add Craig McCabe, D Activated from Reserve

Add Samuel Mayer, D Assigned by Henderson

Tulsa:

Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on Reserve

Wichita:

Add John Gormley, D Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Delete Tyler Jette, D Placed on Reserve







