ECHL Transactions - February 3
Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 3, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Scott Docherty, F
Tahoe:
Brendan Dowler, D
Craig McCabe, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Zach Yoder, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete John Jaworski, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brayden Stannard, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Nick Rheaume, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Jordan Biro, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Braden Doyle, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Anthony Messuri, F Placed on Reserve
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Elliott McDermott, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on Reserve
Add Stevie Leskovar, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Sam Coatta, F Placed on Team Suspension
Kansas City:
Add Hudson Wilson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Eric Olson, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Connor Kurth, F Activated from Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Seth Fyten, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Reading:
Add Kyle Haskins, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jacob Frasca, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve
Savannah:
Add Trevor Lally, G Added as EBUG
Delete Trevor Lally, G Released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Bryan Moore, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Bryan Moore, F Placed on Reserve
Add Scott Docherty, F Activated from Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from Reserve
Add Craig McCabe, D Activated from Reserve
Add Samuel Mayer, D Assigned by Henderson
Tulsa:
Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Easton Armstrong, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Placed on Reserve
Wichita:
Add John Gormley, D Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Delete Tyler Jette, D Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - February 3 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Meehan Dismisses Education Day with OT Game-Winner, Royals Down Lions, 3-2 - Reading Royals
- Inside the Swamp: January 27 - February 2 - Florida Everblades
- Jarid Lukosevicius Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Lukosevicius Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17 - Idaho Steelheads
- One Point to Close out the Lions' Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ghost Pirates Earn School-Day Win with 4-1 Victory in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Marcus Crawford January ECHL Player of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Crawford Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Perch Profiles: Demetrios Koumontzis - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Koumontzis and Zins Teach Hockey Through Reading - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 3, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.