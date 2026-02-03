Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 3, 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, closed out the month of January on the road for two games in Reading, PA. After spending 10 of the 13 January games on the road, the Gargoyles prepare to open February with a five game home stand.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

The Gargoyles traveled to Reading, PA to close out their five scheduled road games this season against the Royals. After fighting back twice to tie the game on Friday, the Royals scored twice late in the second period, and once in the third period to secure a 5-2 win. Graeme McCrory and Blake Biondi both scored their first goals as Gargoyles in the loss.

On Saturday, Zach Foremouth opened the scoring against his former team, putting the Gargoyles ahead in the second period. The Royals would respond with back to back goals to take the lead with 1:15 remaining in the middle frame. Greensboro had two third period power play tries, and despite 11 shots in the final 20 minutes with extended extra attacker pressure late in the contest, the Royals held on to win 2-1. Ruslan Khazhev saved 34 of 36 shots. The Carolina Hurricanes fifth round draft pick has 75 saves in his last two appearances.

ON DECK

Greensboro has a busy week as the team returns home to the First Horizon Coliseum to host four games in five nights. The action kicks off Tuesday, February 3, at 7 PM against the Atlanta Gladiators. The game was originally scheduled to be the Gargoyles first Kid's Day with a 10:30 AM puck drop, but was postponed to the evening due to recent winter weather and expected school closures.

The Gargoyles then host the Reading Royals for three games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 5-7, at 7 PM. Thursday is 336 Night celebrating Gate City with $3 nachos, $3 popcorn, and $6 domestic draft beer. Put the winter weather in the rear view on Friday and Saturday as the Gargoyles host Margaritaville Weekend, rolling with the punches, playing all our hunches, and bringing you the best of what comes your way!

The Gladiators are third in the South Division, fourth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points, 27-10-1 this season. Atlanta is led by Alex Young, who has 32 points (13G-19A) in 38 games played. Chad Nychuk is second on the team in scoring, leading defensemen, with 34 points in 37 games (6G-28A). Three Gladiators are tied for third in scoring with 30 points: Jack O'Brien (37 GP, 17G-13A), Isak Walther (34 GP, 16G-14A0, and Louis Boudon (25 GP, 12G-18A). TJ Semptimphelter and Ethan Haider have slit the crease. Semptimphelter has 13 wins in 19 appearances with a 1.74 goal against average and .938. Haider has 13 wins in 19 appearances with a 2.39 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

The Royals are third in the North Division with 48 points, 22-16-4 this season. The Royals are led in points by defenseman Ben Meehan, who has 27 points in 42 games (5G-22A). Carson Golder has 26 points (13G-13A) in 34 games, leading Reading forwards. Hunter Johannes has 25 points (9G-16) this season, and six points in seven games against the Gargoyles. Kieth Petruzzelli leads goaltenders with 10 wins in 23 appearances, boasting a 2.34 goals against average and .921 save percentage. Pettruzelli has started five of the seven games between Reading and Greensboro.

The Gargoyles are eighth in the North Division with 26 points, 10-22-6 in their inaugural season. Tyler Weiss leads the active roster in points with 20 (10G-10A) in 38 games played. Anthony Rinaldi passed Patrick Newell with an assist in Friday's loss. Rinaldi has 17 points (8G-9A) in 38 games, above Newell's 16 points (3G-13A) in 30 games. Khazheyev has appeared in net for 22 games, with a 3.01 goals against average and .903 save percentage.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

On Thursday, January 29, forward Blake Biondi was loaned to the Gargoyles from the Chicago Wolves. Biondi has five years of NCAA experience after four seasons at Minnesota Duluth and a graduate year at Notre Dame.

David Gagnon and Ethan Leyh remain with the AHL club. Leyh was called up on January 7, Gagnon was recalled on January 9.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Deni Goure played in his 100th career ECHL game on Friday, January 30. Goure has 56 points (33G-23A) over that stretch, including 15 points (6G-9A) in 32 games played with the Gargoyles. The forward has played three AHL games in his professional career as well, two this season with the Chicago Wolves.

Rookie forward Graeme McCrory scored his first career goal on Friday, January 31. McCrory was signed to an SPC by the Gargoyles on January 15 and has since appeared in seven ECHL games. He previously played in the SPHL with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

On Friday, January 31, forward Blake Biondi scored his first goal as a Gargoyle following his loan from Chicago. Biondi had two goals in 30 AHL games and scored in his first game with the Gargoyles.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- Demetrios Koumontzis

Gargoyles forward Demetrios resembles flashy speed and a highly skilled play style when suiting up for the Gargoyles. Koumontzis has played in 27 games during the inaugural season, accumulating nine points (4G-5A). Get to know the 25-year-old from Scottsdale, AZ:

Although he was born in Pittsburgh, PA and grew up a Penguins fan, Koumontzis has spent his first 10 years living in Scottsdale, Arizona. Along with his four brothers Alexander, Marcus, Niko, and Stavros, the Koumontzis family was born into hockey, each playing at least to the high school level. Demetrios is the fourth in the five-brother blood line, and the only to make a career playing professional hockey after starting the sport at the age of six.

Koumontzis moved to Edina, MN where he played one year of high school hockey for Edina High before joining the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In 2018, he started a five year NCAA career with the Arizona State Sun Devils which saw him appear in 142 career games and total 67 career points (22G-45A). He represented the program as the Assistant Captain during his Senior and Graduate seasons before turning pro in the spring of 2023.

He joined the Idaho Steelheads for 47 games to finish the 2022-23 season, then stayed with the Steelheads for the following two seasons, appearing in 62 more games before signing with the Gargoyles last summer.

Koumontzis is leading an initiative to give back to the Greensboro community. In a joint effort with his roommate Trevor Zins, the pair are setting up a program to help less fortunate kids engage with professional athletes and stimulate learning. Over the coming months, the two plan to meet with groups to read, learn, and play before bringing the kids to Gargoyles practice and providing a VIP experience at a Gargoyles game.

MARGARITAVILLE WEEKEND PACKAGE

Kick back, escape the winter snow, and bring the beach vibes to Gate City! The Greensboro Gargoyles are proud to offer a $40 ticket package, which includes two tickets and two Margaritaville themed bucket hats.

WHO: All Gargoyles fans!

WHAT: Two (2) game tickets and two (2) Gargoyles Margaritaville bucket hats.

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles

WHEN: Margaritaville Weekend on Friday and Saturday, February 6-7.

