Jarid Lukosevicius Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
SHREWBURY, N.J. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today in conjunction with the ECHL, forward Jarid Lukosevicius (LOO-koh-SAVAGE-is) has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 1.
Lukosevicius scored four goals and added two assists for six points in four games last week.
After being held off the scoresheet in a 2-1 loss to Atlanta on Monday, the 30-year-old recorded three points (2g-1a) in a 5-2 win at Savannah on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over the Ghost Pirates on Saturday and dished out an assist in a 6-1 win against South Carolina on Sunday.
A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Lukosevicius has 22 points (6g-16a) in 44 games with the Solar Bears this season.
Lukosevicius has posted 49 points (21g-28a) in 64 career ECHL games with Orlando and South Carolina while adding 45 points (26g-19a) in 179 career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville, Abbotsford and Grand Rapids. He also has 34 points (15g-19a) in 46 career games in Slovakia.
Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius recorded 105 points (62g-43a) in 158 career games at the University of Denver.
On behalf of Jarid Lukosevicius, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears forward Jarid Lukosevicius
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2026
- Inside the Swamp: January 27 - February 2 - Florida Everblades
- Jarid Lukosevicius Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Lukosevicius Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17 - Idaho Steelheads
- One Point to Close out the Lions' Road Trip - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ghost Pirates Earn School-Day Win with 4-1 Victory in Jacksonville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Marcus Crawford January ECHL Player of the Month - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Crawford Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Perch Profiles: Demetrios Koumontzis - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Koumontzis and Zins Teach Hockey Through Reading - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gargoyles Weekly Update: February 3, 2026 - Greensboro Gargoyles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Jarid Lukosevicius Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Eric Olson
- Cooper Flinton Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch, Spencer Kersten Recalled by Syracuse Crunch
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Announce Game Time Change Saturday, January 31 at Savannah