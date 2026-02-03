Jarid Lukosevicius Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Jarid Lukosevicius

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Jarid Lukosevicius(Orlando Solar Bears)

SHREWBURY, N.J. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today in conjunction with the ECHL, forward Jarid Lukosevicius (LOO-koh-SAVAGE-is) has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 1.

Lukosevicius scored four goals and added two assists for six points in four games last week.

After being held off the scoresheet in a 2-1 loss to Atlanta on Monday, the 30-year-old recorded three points (2g-1a) in a 5-2 win at Savannah on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over the Ghost Pirates on Saturday and dished out an assist in a 6-1 win against South Carolina on Sunday.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Lukosevicius has 22 points (6g-16a) in 44 games with the Solar Bears this season.

Lukosevicius has posted 49 points (21g-28a) in 64 career ECHL games with Orlando and South Carolina while adding 45 points (26g-19a) in 179 career games in the American Hockey League with Belleville, Abbotsford and Grand Rapids. He also has 34 points (15g-19a) in 46 career games in Slovakia.

Prior to turning pro, Lukosevicius recorded 105 points (62g-43a) in 158 career games at the University of Denver.

On behalf of Jarid Lukosevicius, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.