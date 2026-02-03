Meehan Dismisses Education Day with OT Game-Winner, Royals Down Lions, 3-2

Published on February 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (23-16-4-0, 50 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions (17-19-1-3, 38 PTS) in overtime, 3-2, at Santander Arena on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (11-10-3-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 38 shots faced while Lions' netminder Vincent Duplessis (1-5-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 22 saves on 25 shots faced.

After surrendering a game-opening goal to the Lions at 8:54 into play from Isaac Dufort (6), Reading scored two-straight goals from Hunter Johannes (10) at 1:44 and Jeremy Michel (8) at 15:04 for a 2-1 lead. The Lions evened the score 1:06 later, at 16:10, by Logan Nijhoff (2) for the final goal of regulation, 2-2.

5:08 into the overtime stanza, Ben Meehan (6) rifled a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 Reading rush to earn his second overtime game-winning goal of the season and his professional career.

With the win, the Royals extended a win streak to four games, as well as earned their 13 win over their last 16 home games with a point in 14 of their last 16 games at home (13-2-1).

The Royals open a three-game road series against the Greensboro Gargoyles (10-22-5-1, 26 points) on Thursday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. at First Horizon Coliseum. The road series continues on Friday, February 6th and concludes on Saturday, February 7th.

The Royals return home from a seven-game road stretch on Friday, February 27th to open a two-game home set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, February. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.







