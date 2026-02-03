Perch Profiles: Demetrios Koumontzis

Published on February 3, 2026

Gargoyles forward Demetrios resembles flashy speed and a highly skilled play style when suiting up for the Gargoyles. Koumontzis has played in 27 games during the inaugural season, accumulating nine points (4G-5A). Get to know the 25-year-old from Scottsdale, AZ:

Although he was born in Pittsburgh, PA and grew up a Penguins fan, Koumontzis has spent his first 10 years living in Scottsdale, Arizona. Along with his five brothers Alexander, Marcus, Niko, Kosta, and Stavros, the Koumontzis family was born into hockey, each playing at least to the high school level. Demetrios is the fifth in the six-brother blood line, and the only to make a career playing professional hockey after starting the sport at the age of six.

Koumontzis moved to Edina, MN where he played one year of high school hockey for Edina High before joining the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In 2018, he started a five year NCAA career with the Arizona State Sun Devils which saw him appear in 142 career games and total 67 career points (22G-45A). He represented the program as the Assistant Captain during his Senior and Graduate seasons before turning pro in the spring of 2023.

He joined the Idaho Steelheads for 47 games to finish the 2022-23 season, then stayed with the Steelheads for the following two seasons, appearing in 62 more games before signing with the Gargoyles last summer.

Koumontzis is leading an initiative to give back to the Greensboro community. In a joint effort with his roommate Trevor Zins, the pair are setting up a program to help less fortunate kids engage with professional athletes and stimulate learning. Over the coming months, the two plan to meet with groups to read, learn, and play before bringing the kids to Gargoyles practice and providing a VIP experience at a Gargoyles game.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: March 24, 2000

Pronunciation: Koh - mon - zis

Nickname: Komo

Favorite Sports Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Soccer

Hobbies Away From the Rink: Reading, playing XBox, hiking, and golfing

Favorite Movie Series: Lord of the Rings

Favorite Family Tradition: Matching pajamas at Christmas and roasting a full lamb on a spit during Easter (Pascha)

Biggest Role Model: Dad







