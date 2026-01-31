Royals Take Game 1 in Reading 5-2

READING, PA - The Greensboro Gargoyles fought to tie the game twice early in Friday night's contest, but fell to the Reading Royals 5-2 at the Santander Arena.

The Royals struck first 6:02 into the first period, but Greensboro found the equalizer 1:34 later as Graeme McCrory scored his first career goal, finding a rebound from Anthony Rinaldi's shot. The Royals would regain their lead with 1:37 left in the period.

Greensboro opened the second period as Blake Biondi tied the game 2-2, scoring in his first ECHL game. Biondi was loaned from the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, making his Greensboro debut Friday. Reading scored twice more in the second period at 7:22 and 19:03, then iced the win making the score 5-2 at 7:09 in the third.

"We had a good skate this morning, we didn't have a good start," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "I thought we found our game about the 12 minute mark in the first period, but again we were chasing the game... We have to flush this. We have to come back tomorrow with a clean skate and our head on our shoulders and be ready from the get-go."

The Gargoyles have one more game in Reading Saturday night at 7 PM before returning home for five games. Puck drop on Tuesday, February 3 against Atlanta has been postponed from 10:30 AM to 7 PM at the First Horizon Coliseum. Tickets and more information regarding the recent schedule changes are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







