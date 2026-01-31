Thunder Win Comeback Thriller over Mariners, 4-2
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Trailing 2-0, the Adirondack Thunder scored four unanswered goals for a 4-2 victory over the Maine Mariners on Friday night in front 4,481 fans at Harding Mazzotti Arena.
While on the power play late in the first period, Brannon McManus broke his stick on a slap shot, and Maine's Max Andreev took advantage and went by McManus sending a shot over the shoulder of Jeremy Brodeur and into the net. The goal was Andreev's eighth of the year with assists from Jacob Huson and Owen Gallatin with just over one second remaining in the period for a 1-0 lead.
Xander Lamppa gave Maine a 2-0 lead as he took a pass from Zach Jordan and sent a backhand shot by Jeremy Brodeur and into the net. The goal was Lamppa's eighth of the year with assists from Jordan and Colin Felix just 3:57 into the second.
Adirondack answered back as Tanner Edwards hammered in a rebound after the original save by Luke Cavallin. The goal was Edwards' second professional goal with the lone assist going to Brian Carrabes on the original shot at 6:27 of the second and the Thunder trailed 2-1.
Brannon McManus tied the game at two on a breakaway chance after a great setup pass by Tag Bertuzzi. McManus beat Luke Cavallin over his shoulder to tie the game 2-2 at 10:28 of the middle period. Bertuzzi and Conner Hutchison were credited with the assists on McManus' team-leading 17th of the year, and the game was all square after 40 minutes.
In the third period, Chase McLane set up Tag Bertuzzi with a cross-ice pass and he one timed the puck by Luke Cavallin for Adirondack's first lead of the night, 3-2. The goal was Bertuzzi's fifth of the year with assists from McLane and Jacob Graves with 5:43 left in regulation.
After Maine took two penalties late in the third, Tyson Fawcett tapped in a power-play goal for a 4-2 lead with assists from Tag Bertuzzi and Jeremy Hanzel. That held up as the final score as Jeremy Brodeur stopped 27 of 29 shots in the win.
Adirondack Thunder forward Tanner Edwards
