Midseason Report: A Look at the 2025-26 Season So Far

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







The 2025-26 season is officially at its midpoint, with the Gladiators having completed 36 out of 72 games on the schedule. With wins and milestones achieved on and off the ice, it has been a year to remember so far in Atlanta. Here's a look at some of the memorable moments and numbers from the first half of the season:

At the midway point of the season, the Gladiators have a record of 26-9-1 and with 53 points are in 2nd place in the South Division. This is, by overall wins and win percentage, the best record the Gladiators have had at the midway point in franchise history. The Gladiators have a win percentage of .736 at the midway mark, beating out the 2005-06 team that went to the Kelly Cup Finals, who had a record of 23-8-5 with a .683 win percentage.

Top 5 Records at the Midway Point in Gladiators/Mysticks History:

2025-26: 26-9-1 (.736)

2005-06: 23-8-5 (.683)

2012-13: 23-12-1 (.622)

1999-00 (As Mobile Mysticks)*: 21-12-2 (.611)

2003-04: 22-11-3 (.600)

*ECHL moved from a 70-game schedule to a 72-game schedule in the 2000-01 season

Atlanta's special teams are around the league average, with their power play operating at 18.6% (18th) and their penalty kill at 82.4% (14th), but their strength has been defense and goaltending, with a GA/G of just 1.94. Atlanta is the only team in the ECHL to have two goaltenders with 12 or more wins each. The Gladiators are 15-9-1 in games in which they score 3 goals or less and are 10-6-1 in one goal games. They have been dominant at home with a record of 14-3 at Gas South Arena and just about as good away from it with a record of 12-6-1 on the road.

Here are the team's statistical leaders halfway through the season:

ATLANTA GLADIATORS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Jack O'Brien - 17

Assists: Chad Nychuk - 25 (6th among ECHL defensemen)

Points: Alex Young- 31

+/-: Chad Nychuk - +24 (5th among ECHL defensemen)

Penalty Minutes: Ryan Conroy - 46

Power Play Goals: Jack O'Brien - 6

Power Play Assists: Chad Nychuk - 7

Shorthanded Goals: Eight tied

Points per Game: Isak Walther - .88

Wins: Ethan Haider - 14 (2nd in ECHL)

GAA: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1.62 (Leads ECHL)

Save Percentage: T.J. Semptimphelter - .942 (Leads ECHL)

Shutouts: Ethan Haider/T.J. Semptimphelter - 1

ATLANTA GLADIATORS ROSTER

Forwards (14): Ryley Appelt, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Carson Denomie, Ryan Francis, Connor Galloway, Kalan Lind, Mike McNamee, Ryan Nolan, Jack O'Brien, Ethan Scardina, Cody Sylvester, Alex Young, Isak Walther

Defensemen (7): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Chad Nychuk, Nolan Orzeck, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders (2): Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Hockey Operations Staff:

Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations: Matt Ginn

Assistant Coach: Zach Vinnell

Equipment Manager: Ben Ellis

Athletic Trainer: Nick Nelson

The Gladiators have collected some hardware through the first half of the season, with three players winning ECHL Monthly/Weekly Awards:

Isak Walther - ECHL Rookie of the Month (December)

- 8g, 5a, in 9gp

T.J. Semptimphelter - ECHL Goaltender of the Month (December)

- 5-0 record, 1.6 GAA, .944 SV%

Ethan Haider - ECHL Goaltender of the Week (1/19 - 1/25)

2-0 record, 1.00 GAA, .960 SV%

The Gladiators were represented well at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, TX on January 19, with forward Jack O'Brien, goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter, and head coach Matt Ginn all named to the All-Star Classic. Semptimphelter logged an assist in the game, while O'Brien scored a goal. The Gladiators were the only team to have three representatives at the All-Star Classic.

In addition to having three All-Stars, former Gladiators forward Jeff Campbell was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame during All-Star Weekend. Campbell scored 254 points (90 goals and 164 assists) in 210 career ECHL games with the Gwinnett Gladiators from 2004-2008.

During the 2005-06 season, he ranked fifth in the league with 53 assists and 83 points, helping the Gladiators to reach the Kelly Cup Finals, while earning a spot on the All-ECHL First Team and earning League Most Valuable Player honors. In 2007-08, he finished second in assists (65) and points (91), once again earning All-ECHL First Team honors and receiving the ECHL Sportsmanship Award. Campbell currently ranks fourth all-time amongst Gladiators skaters in goals (90) and third in assists (164), and points (254). He also has the second best plus/minus in Gladiators history with a +70 rating. Following his time with the Gladiators, Campbell went on to play the final 10 seasons of his career in Europe, nine of those coming in Switzerland, where he is currently the head coach for HC Fribourg Gottéron U2.

Along with the team's success on the ice, there have been plenty of memorable moments off the ice. The Gladiators players and staff are proud to call Gwinnett County our home and have enjoyed being a part of the community. Here are a few of our favorite moments from the first half:

70+ events in the community, including school visits, helping with youth practices, children's hospital visits, and contributing to other charitable causes.

Hosting the Children's Hospital Kids at Heart group for their holiday party with 700+ people, and the first ever Atlanta Youth Hockey Mite Jamborees at Gas South Arena including all 4 Atlanta Youth Hockey programs.

Plenty of fun theme nights for the whole family to enjoy, including Dia De Los Muertos Night on 11/1, Star Wars Night on 1/3, Book Club Night on 12/19 (with another coming up on 3/21!), Frosty Boots & Country Roots Night presented by Wendy's on 1/18, Glads Fight Cancer Night presented by Beaver Toyota on 11/22, and more!

We'd like to thank our amazing fans for their support throughout the first half of the year, with total attendance up 20%, ticket packages up 29%, and group tickets up 24% over last season. After an exciting first half of the season, we can't wait to see what the second half has in store!







