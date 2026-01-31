Ghost Pirates-Solar Bears Game Moved to 1:00 p.m. Due to Weather
Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that tomorrow's game against the Orlando Solar Bears has been moved up to a 1:00 p.m. puck drop due to winter weather in the forecast.
Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to contact support@ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.
