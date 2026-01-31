Ghost Pirates-Solar Bears Game Moved to 1:00 p.m. Due to Weather

Published on January 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that tomorrow's game against the Orlando Solar Bears has been moved up to a 1:00 p.m. puck drop due to winter weather in the forecast.

Fans with ticket-related questions are encouraged to contact support@ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.