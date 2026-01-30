Jonny Sorenson Named Heartlanders Captain

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Head Coach & General Manager Chuck Weber has named forward Jonny Sorenson Captain of the 2025-26 Heartlanders. This is Sorenson's second full season and third year overall with Iowa; he has been with the Heartlanders since serving as Captain at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in 2023-24.

The 26-year-old native of St. Louis Park, MN has scored seven goals and 12 points for Iowa this season. Beyond that, he has become a utility for Iowa, playing both defenseman and forward depending on the need and game situation. This past weekend at Orlando and Jacksonville, he scored in in all three games and played a different position in each game (forward on Friday, defenseman Saturday and forward on Sunday).

"I am honored to represent this group of guys and this organization as the Captain," Sorenson said. "Everyone has been so good to me and the Heartlanders are the only organization that I have played for in my professional career. I have created lifelong relationships while wearing this jersey and I would do anything for anyone in that room, so for the organization to see me as a leader means the world to me."

"Jonny has done everything we've asked of him and he's really evolved into our Captain this season," Weber said. "He does everything the right way, is willing to speak up in the locker room, kill penalties, play on the power play, be a defenseman, whatever it takes. He just wants to win and we know guys will continue to jump on his bandwagon in the second half of the season under his leadership."

Sorenson skated five NCAA seasons from 2019-24. He spent his first three seasons at the University of Minnesota and the last two at Alaska-Fairbanks (career: 167 GP, 33g, 65 pts, +22 rating).

In 114 games with the Heartlanders, the left-handed shot has tallied 22 goals, 48 points, 50 penalty minutes and a +1 rating.







