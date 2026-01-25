Heartlanders Grab Point in Shootout Defeat, 3-2

Jacksonville, FL - The Iowa Heartlanders and Jacksonville Icemen each scored in the final 25 seconds to force overtime and Icemen forward Bennett MacArthur won it in the fourth round of the shootout, 3-2, Sunday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Matt Koethe scored on a net-front jam for Iowa with 25.5 seconds left, his first with the Heartlanders, to give Iowa a 2-1 lead. Matteo Costantini then tied the score on a left-circle rip with 1.2 seconds to go. MacArthur's shootout strike was the only in the skills competition.

Riley Mercer blocked 27 shots in the shootout defeat. Michael Bullion allowed two in the third period to give Iowa a point, but won with 25 stops.

Iowa trailed, 1-0, entering the third. Jonny Sorenson tied it at one 6:35 into the frame on a three-on-two rush. Matt Sop dropped it for Yuki Miura and Miura quickly fed for Sorenson's quick wrister.

Jacksonville's T.J. Friedmann scored on a hopping puck at the right post to make it 1-0 Icemen with 7:11 to go in the second. A shot from far range hit off a defender's leg and bounced to Friedmann.

