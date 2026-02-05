Heartlanders Tripped up in KC Suburbs, 4-1

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders started a week-long road trip with a 4-1 defeat at the Kansas City Mavericks Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Both teams scored in the first. Justin Janicke opened the scoring for Kansas City with a tap at the right post to make it 1-0 7:19 in. Four minutes later, Iowa's Matt Sop scored at four-on-four to tie the score. Jonny Sorenson set it up, dishing to Sop at the left circle on a two-on-one rush. Sop labeled it top shelf for his team-leading 13th of the season. Sop has goals in three straight games for the first time in his career.

Casey Carreau and Charlie Wright scored 1:13 apart and gave Kansas City a 3-1 edge in the opening seven minutes of the second. Jackson Berezowski scored on a wrist shot at 4:27 of the third to extend the Mavs lead to three for the first time.

Riley Mercer turned aside 27 shots in defeat. Logan Terness won with 24 saves.

The Heartlanders continue the road trip at Fort Wayne Friday at 6:35 p.m. Iowa then wraps up three straight on the road at Indy Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

