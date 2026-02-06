Ghost Pirates Rally Past Stingrays 5-3 in Thriller

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, erased a deficit and defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 5-3 on Thursday night at Enmarket Arena, winning despite being down three skaters in the contest.

South Carolina opened the scoring late in the first period with 3:20 remaining when John Fusco centered a pass to Kaden Bohlsen, who backhanded it home to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

Savannah evened the game 5:59 into the second period as Cristophe Tellier found Chris Lipe in the right circle for the tying goal. Bryce Brodzinski earned the secondary assist.

The Stingrays quickly regained the lead at the 7:34 mark when Lynden Breen tucked in a backhand from the top of the crease to make it 2-1.

Just 30 seconds later, the Ghost Pirates responded again. Keaton Pehrson fired the puck toward the net, where it deflected off a South Carolina skater and in to tie the game at 2-2. Will Riedell and Brodzinski recorded the assists.

Savannah claimed its first lead of the night 1:55 later when Liam Walsh worked the puck from below the goal line to Nick Granowicz in front, giving the Ghost Pirates a 3-2 advantage. Tristan Amonte picked up an assist on the play to cap the scoring in the second period.

South Carolina tied the game once more at 6:33 of the third period when Simon Pinard slipped behind the defense and ripped a shot into the top right corner to make it 3-3.

Just 1:15 later, Savannah regained the lead for good. Following a Stingrays turnover, Tristan Amonte followed his own rebound and scored his first professional goal to make it 4-3. Amonte later added an empty-net goal to seal the 5-3 victory.

Vinnie Purpura earned the win for Savannah, stopping 25 of 28 shots. Seth Eisele made 25 saves on 29 shots for South Carolina.

