Mavericks Defeat Wichita 4-1 on Faith & Family Night

Published on February 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 4-1 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena on Faith and Family Night.

After Kansas City opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first period on Justin Janicke's 10th goal of the season, assisted by Jackson Jutting, Iowa answered at 11:18 when Sop scored to make it 1-1 through 20 minutes.

Kansas City took control in the second period with two goals in 1:13. Casey Carreau put the Mavericks ahead 2-1 at 5:38, with assists from Jackson Berezowski and Justin Janicke. Charlie Wright followed at 6:51 with his second goal of the season, assisted by Hudson Wilson and Lucas Sowder, to extend the lead to 3-1.

In the third period, Jackson Berezowski added insurance at 4:27, finishing a setup from Casey Carreau and Hudson Wilson for a 4-1 final.

Terness made 24 saves on 25 shots for the win, while Mercer stopped 27 of 31 for Iowa. Neither team scored on the power play, with Iowa going 0-for-4 and Kansas City 0-for-5.

Berezowski (1G, 1A), Carreau (1G, 1A), and Terness (24 saves) were named the game's three stars.

Kansas City plays again tonight at Tulsa, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks then return home Friday, Feb. 6, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena.







