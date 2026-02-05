Gargoyles Acquire Lukas Sillinger in Trade with Florida for Patrick Kyte

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced a trade with the Florida Everblades acquiring forward Lukas Sillinger for defenseman Patrick Kyte. The trade marks the first multi-player, two-way trade deal in the Gargoyles Inaugural Season.

Sillinger was a five-year NCAA standout, and near point per game player, spending his first two seasons at Bemidji State before transferring to Arizona State to finish his college career. Sillinger served as the Assistant Captain his final two seasons with the Sun Devils, combining for 86 points in 73 games over that stretch and leading the team to the NCHC semifinals during the 2024-25 seasons. He finished above a point per game in three of his five college seasons, finishing a 171 game career with 160 points (51G-109A).

The rookie signed pro with the Iowa Wild, opening his professional career playing five games in the AHL. He left the Wild on January 11, then joined the Florida Everblades on January 16, where he has since played in seven ECHL games picking up one assist.

The Gargoyles acquired defenseman Patrick Kyte in a trade with the Wichita Thunder on October 29, 2025. Kyte played his first professional season overseas with the Fife Flyers. After one game in Wichita, and scoring in his ECHL debut, he appeared in the Gargoyles lineup for 24 games adding 10 points (1G-9A).

The Gargoyles host the Reading Royals for three games Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, February 5-7. Thursday night, the Gargoyles celebrate Gate City on 336 Night, with $3 popcorn, $3 nachos, and $6 domestic draft beers. Then, the Gargoyles hit the beach for Margaritaville Weekend on Friday and Saturday, reminding fans it's always 5-O'Clock Somewhere. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







