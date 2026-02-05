Americans Lose Tight Game to Norfolk

February 5, 2026

Dallas, Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, dropped the first game of a three-game series with Norfolk on Wednesday night falling 2-1 in Allen.

The Admirals scored two goals on their first five shots to take a 2-0 first period lead. Marko Reifenberger (4) and Chase Yoder (12) provided all the Norfolk offense on Wednesday.

The Americans cut the lead in half in the third period as Danny Katic scored his 20th of the season with the extra man on the ice on a delayed Admirals penalty. The Americans had a couple good chances to tie the game late in the third period but could not beat Norfolk goalie Isaac Poulter a second time.

After a season high seven game home winning streak, the Americans have dropped two straight home games.

The three-game series with Norfolk resumes on Friday night in North Texas. Game time is 7:10 PM.

Three Stars:

1. NOR - C. Yoder

2. NOR - M. Reifenberger

3. ALN - D. Katic

They Said it:

Matt Register: "I think we need to play a little faster and get pucks in behind their defense. They play the trap and we're not really used to that. "

Steve Martinson: "We tried to be a little too cute tonight. Our power play had a bunch of chances we just didn't finish. If they are not letting you make plays and defending, you get pucks to the net. We didn't do enough of that tonight, and when we finally did, Katic scored."







