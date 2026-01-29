Americans Announce Futures Trade

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Brad Morrison

Dallas, Allen, Texas- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson announced a trade today.

The Americans traded forward Brad Morrison to the Bloomington Bison for future considerations. In 32 games this season for the Americans, Morrison had 14 points (4 goals and 10 assists).

The former NHL Draft pick of the New York Rangers is in his eighth season of professional hockey.

The Americans open a three-game homestand on Friday night against the Rapid City Rush.

