Isaiah Saville Returns to the Swamp Rabbits from AHL

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Isaiah Savile has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Reign.

Saville comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after a brief recall to the Reign, his third AHL stint this season, but did not see action this time around. The 6'1", 200-pound net-minder holds a 6-1-1-0 record, a pair of shutouts, a 1.91 GAA, and .916 SV% in eight appearances with the Reign this season. In his second stint, Saville went a torrid 5-1-1-0 with both of his shutouts, and left on a four-game point streak, going 3-0-1-0 before his assignment to the Swamp Rabbits on January 9th. With the Swamp Rabbits, he holds a 4-5-0-0 record in nine games, along with a 2.46 GAA and .924 SV%.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Saville, 25, enters his fourth professional season after being on contract with the Vegas Golden Knights for the last three seasons. In his AHL career, Saville is 23-19-2 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and a.904 SV% in 48 contests between the Reign and Henderson Silver Knights. He received an NHL call-up during the 2023-24 campaign, but did not play with the Golden Knights. Prior to turning professional, Saville played three collegiate seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning 2021 NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star honors while racking up 38 wins and six shutouts in his career over 82 games. He also collected USHL Goaltender of the Year recognition in 2019 with the Tri-City Storm in addition to the Dave Peterson Award for USA Hockey Junior Goaltender of the Year, and the season prior was named Midwest Goaltender of the Year with the NAHL's Minnesota Magicians.

The Swamp Rabbits now play the Utah Grizzlies on the road for the first time ever, starting a three-game series tonight. Puck drop at the Maverik Center for tonight, Friday, January 30th, and Saturday, January 31st, is slated for 9:10 p.m. EST.







