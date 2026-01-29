Knight Monsters Fall to Bison in First-Ever Matchup 4-1

Published on January 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were defeated by the Bloomington Bison on the road by a score of 4-1.

In the first period, Devon Paliani opened the scoring for the Knight Monsters as he scored his 20th goal of the season to make it 1-0. However, at the 10:18 mark, Bloomington would tie the game thanks to a goal from Seung Jae Lee to send both teams to the locker room tied at 1.

In the second period, the Bison added on to their lead as Brandon Yeamans scored to make it 2-1. Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny and Bloomington netminder Dryden McKay both excelled in the middle period, as they made some high-quality saves.

In the final period, Sullivan Mack and Eddie Matsushima would add on to the Bloomington scoring party and send the home fans happy as the Bison skated off with a 4-1 victory.

Tahoe's road trip makes its final stop as they head to Fort Wayne for a two-game series against the Komets. The first game of the series is on Saturday, January 31, with puck drop at 5 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 4:50 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.