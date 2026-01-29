Nailers Battle Back for a Point in Maine

Wheeling Nailers Defenseman Bogdans Hodass (left) and forward Logan Pietila vs. the Maine Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - Wednesday night's game between the Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena was as tight as could be. Neither team scored during the first 31 minutes of action, but the back half of the game made up for that, which included a tying goal by the Nailers in the closing 30 seconds. Unfortunately, Wheeling came up short in the shootout, as Maine's Sebastian Vidmar was the lone player on either side to score on five attempts. The Mariners prevailed, 3-2 on home ice, as the Nailers began their four-game trip through New England.

It took over half of the game to produce a goal, as the defense and goaltending took center stage. Maine was responsible for that lone marker, which came at the 11:10 mark of the second period. Max Andreev skated in on a breakaway, but launched a shot wide to the left. The missed attempt produced an enormous rebound off of the end glass, which tumbled into the left circle. Antonio Venuto pounced on the loose puck and drove a slap shot into the left side of the goal.

The Nailers battled back a couple of times in the third period to take a point out of the game. All three markers in the final stanza of regulation came off of deflections. Wheeling's first equalizer came at the 13-second mark. David Breazeale's shot from the right wall got tipped by both Logan Pietila and Connor Lockhart, with Lockhart's deflection being the final one for the goal. The Mariners took the lead back on a power play with 7:19 remaining. Andrew Nielsen let a shot go from the middle of the blueline, which was tipped out of the air and in by Robert Cronin. Time was ticking away on the Nailers, but with less than 30 seconds left, Logan Pietila batted the rebound of Brent Johnson's shot out of the air and in over the goal line. The play was reviewed for a long period of time, but the ruling on the ice stood, and the two sides progressed to extra hockey.

Wheeling was called for a penalty just 33 seconds into overtime, but nearly flipped the script, as Pietila had a chance to end the match with a shorthanded breakaway. There wasn't a single whistle after the penalty expired, meaning the teams played 4-on-4 for the final 4:27, which meant a shootout was going to decide the winner. Taylor Gauthier and Luke Cavallin matched each other save for save in the first four rounds, but in the fifth round, Maine skated away with the bonus point, as Sebastian Vidmar shoveled a shot into the top-left corner of the cage for the 3-2 final.

Luke Cavallin got the win for the Mariners, as he made 30 saves on 32 shots during the game, then was five-for-five in the shootout. Taylor Gauthier stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced during the game for the Nailers, then went four-for-five in the shootout.

The Nailers will continue their New England road trip with three games against the Worcester Railers this weekend. Friday's game will begin at 7:05, Saturday has a 6:05 opening face-off, and the teams will wrap things up at 3:05 on Sunday. Wheeling will then return home to WesBanco Arena, where it will play six home games over a two-week span. The highlight of the homestand is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th, starring Phil Bourque. Another popular game will be Country Night on Saturday, February 14th, which will feature intermission performances by Loop Rawlins. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

