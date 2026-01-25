Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling

Wheeling Nailers look for a scoring opportunity against the Reading Royals

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers and Reading Royals continue to trade wins in their season series, as both sides have come out on top four times in 2025-26. On Saturday afternoon, it was Reading's turn to get into the win column. Brandon Saigeon and Jack Page both notched one goal and one assist, while Ian Shane made 37 saves, as the Royals picked up a 5-2 win, as they hope to beat the winter storm back to Reading.

There wasn't much urgency to beat the snowstorm in the first period, which took 43 minutes to play. Three goals were scored, while 11 penalties were assessed. Reading collected the first goal, which came just 2:01 into the contest. Brandon Saigeon led the way on a 2-on-1 rush, as he skated down the left side of the ice, then proceeded to keep the puck to himself, as he wired a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the cage. The other two markers in the opening stanza came 55 seconds apart, while the teams were playing four-on-four. The Nailers got the equalizer with 7:41 remaining, when Ryan Mahshie delivered a pass through the slot to Brayden Edwards, who smashed in a one-timer from the left side. However, the Royals followed that up with a goal of their own, as defenseman Jack Page skated into the high slot, where he ripped a wrist shot into the right side of the goal.

Wheeling made a goaltending change at the start of the middle frame, as Taylor Gauthier took over for Maxim Pavlenko. Gauthier was tested with some high-quality attempts immediately, and was successful in stopping seven of the eight shots in the period. The Nailers were able to tie the score on a power play at the 6:01 mark. Craig Armstrong whipped a long wrist shot on goal from the left side of the ice, which was stopped. However, the rebound dropped just outside of the blue paint, and was touched home by Matthew Quercia for his first goal since November 30th. With 2:10 remaining in the period, Reading regained its lead. Liam Devlin waltzed across the slot from his right to his left, but fired a shot against the grain, which flew into the top-right corner of the net.

The gap remained at one for most of the third period, until the Royals tacked on an insurance marker by utilizing the man advantage with 5:28 to go. The goal was a connection between a pair of former Nailers, as Saigeon placed a pass into the right side of the crease for a tip-in by Alec Butcher. Connor McMenamin added an empty netter for a 5-2 final score in Reading's favor.

Ian Shane thwarted 37 of the 39 shots he faced to win his debut for the Royals. Maxim Pavlenko allowed two goals on six shots for Wheeling, before giving way to Taylor Gauthier, who got saddled with the loss, despite making 14 saves on 16 shots.

The Nailers will spend next week on the road in New England, where they will play four games. The trip begins in Portland, Maine against the Maine Mariners on Wednesday night at 7:00. Wheeling will then travel to Worcester for battles with the Railers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Nailers will then return home to WesBanco Arena, where they will play six home games over a two week span. The highlight of the homestand is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday, February 7th, starring Phil Bourque. Another popular game will be Country Night on Saturday, February 14th, which will feature intermission performances by Loop Rawlins. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

