K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-16-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, remained stout defensively and took two points against the Toledo Walleye (21-8-3-3) in overtime on Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1.

For the second night in a row, it was a battle of the goaltenders. Ty Young (7-2-0-0) was phenomenal in net, turning aside 25-of-26, and stymying Toledo's top power-play through all three opportunities.

Andre Ghantous (10) ended it with a breakaway five-hole game-winning goal for the K-Wings in overtime. On the game-winner, Nolan Walker (17), from deep in the defensive zone, launched a lead pass to the offensive blue line, and Ghantous rushed all alone, found a gap in the netminder's pads to finalize a 2-1 score.

Toledo took an early first-frame advantage with a goal at the 3:04 mark.

After a scoreless second period, Josh Bloom (1) responded in his first game back in the red, white and blue, firing a left-circle wrister inside the right post for the game-tying goal at the 26-second mark of the third period. On the goal, Robby Drazner (5) collected a loose puck and led a pass to Quinn Preston (19), who relayed to Bloom, scoring the equalizer and sending the game to overtime.

Next up, Kalamazoo takes on Toledo in a battle of the bands at Motley Zoo Night on Friday, January 30, at 7 p.m. at Wings Event Center! The K-Wings will hit the ice in totally rad, 80s rock-inspired uniforms, then auction them off to fans postgame. It's a night of hockey, hair metal, and high bids - don't miss this blast from the past!







