K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-16-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, remained stout defensively and took two points against the Toledo Walleye (21-8-3-3) in overtime on Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1.
For the second night in a row, it was a battle of the goaltenders. Ty Young (7-2-0-0) was phenomenal in net, turning aside 25-of-26, and stymying Toledo's top power-play through all three opportunities.
Andre Ghantous (10) ended it with a breakaway five-hole game-winning goal for the K-Wings in overtime. On the game-winner, Nolan Walker (17), from deep in the defensive zone, launched a lead pass to the offensive blue line, and Ghantous rushed all alone, found a gap in the netminder's pads to finalize a 2-1 score.
Toledo took an early first-frame advantage with a goal at the 3:04 mark.
After a scoreless second period, Josh Bloom (1) responded in his first game back in the red, white and blue, firing a left-circle wrister inside the right post for the game-tying goal at the 26-second mark of the third period. On the goal, Robby Drazner (5) collected a loose puck and led a pass to Quinn Preston (19), who relayed to Bloom, scoring the equalizer and sending the game to overtime.
Next up, Kalamazoo takes on Toledo in a battle of the bands at Motley Zoo Night on Friday, January 30, at 7 p.m. at Wings Event Center! The K-Wings will hit the ice in totally rad, 80s rock-inspired uniforms, then auction them off to fans postgame. It's a night of hockey, hair metal, and high bids - don't miss this blast from the past!
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings
- K-Wings Edged in Defensive Slugfest with Walleye Friday
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 3 of 4, Star Wars Night on Saturday
- K-Wings Explode for Six, Clip Cyclones in Comeback Victory Monday