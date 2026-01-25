Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo

Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings in overtime by a score of 2-1 at the Wings Event Center today. Colby Ambrosio was responsible for Toledo's only goal and Matt Jurusik stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

How it Happened:

Colby Ambrosio got the scoring started early in the first period with his 8th goal of the season just 3:04 into the first period to put the Walleye up 1-0. Riley McCourt got the lone assist on the goal for his 25th on the season. Kalamazoo outshot Toledo 9-8 through the first period, despite trailing by one.

Quinn Preston took a cross-checking penalty just under halfway through the second period, giving the Walleye their first chance at a power play on the day. Kalamazoo killed that penalty off and went on a power play of their own after Jed Pietila took a high-sticking penalty less than a minute later, which was killed off. Neither team scored in the second period, as Toledo took the shot advantage over Kalamazoo 18-17.

Kalamazoo tied the game off a turnover with a goal from Josh Bloom 26 seconds into the third period. Toledo went on a 5-on-3 advantage less than a minute later though, as Kalamazoo took an initial holding the stick call, then a tripping call during the original delayed penalty. Both penalties were killed off by the K-Wings.

Mitch Lewandowski took a holding penalty 5:48 into the third period, putting Kalamazoo on their second power play of the day, killing it off. The scoresheet remained clean for the rest of the third period, resulting in overtime. Regulation ended with Toledo holding a 25-24 shot advantage over Kalamazoo.

Andre Ghantous scored the game-winning goal 2:47 into overtime, sealing the 2-1 victory for Kalamazoo. Both teams finished with 26 shots, Toledo's power play went 0-for-3 on the day, but the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.

Three Stars:

1 - G Ty Young, KAL (25 SV, .962 SV%)

2 - F Andre Ghantous, KAL (GWG)

3 - F Josh Bloom, KAL (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will return home tomorrow to continue their Heritage Weekend festivities with a matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Huntington Center. Toledo holds a 5-0-1-0 record against the Cyclones this season, including a shutout win and a 7-1 beatdown in the last two meetings between the teams. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 5:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.