Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings in overtime by a score of 2-1 at the Wings Event Center today. Colby Ambrosio was responsible for Toledo's only goal and Matt Jurusik stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced.
How it Happened:
Colby Ambrosio got the scoring started early in the first period with his 8th goal of the season just 3:04 into the first period to put the Walleye up 1-0. Riley McCourt got the lone assist on the goal for his 25th on the season. Kalamazoo outshot Toledo 9-8 through the first period, despite trailing by one.
Quinn Preston took a cross-checking penalty just under halfway through the second period, giving the Walleye their first chance at a power play on the day. Kalamazoo killed that penalty off and went on a power play of their own after Jed Pietila took a high-sticking penalty less than a minute later, which was killed off. Neither team scored in the second period, as Toledo took the shot advantage over Kalamazoo 18-17.
Kalamazoo tied the game off a turnover with a goal from Josh Bloom 26 seconds into the third period. Toledo went on a 5-on-3 advantage less than a minute later though, as Kalamazoo took an initial holding the stick call, then a tripping call during the original delayed penalty. Both penalties were killed off by the K-Wings.
Mitch Lewandowski took a holding penalty 5:48 into the third period, putting Kalamazoo on their second power play of the day, killing it off. The scoresheet remained clean for the rest of the third period, resulting in overtime. Regulation ended with Toledo holding a 25-24 shot advantage over Kalamazoo.
Andre Ghantous scored the game-winning goal 2:47 into overtime, sealing the 2-1 victory for Kalamazoo. Both teams finished with 26 shots, Toledo's power play went 0-for-3 on the day, but the penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2.
Three Stars:
1 - G Ty Young, KAL (25 SV, .962 SV%)
2 - F Andre Ghantous, KAL (GWG)
3 - F Josh Bloom, KAL (1 G)
What's Next:
The Walleye will return home tomorrow to continue their Heritage Weekend festivities with a matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Huntington Center. Toledo holds a 5-0-1-0 record against the Cyclones this season, including a shutout win and a 7-1 beatdown in the last two meetings between the teams. Puck drop for tomorrow's game is set for 5:15 PM.
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo
- Lewandowski Scores in Third to Give Walleye a 2-1 Win over Kalamazoo
- Forward Brandon Kruse Returns to the Pond
- Walleye Weekly No. 13: January 20, 2026
- Walleye Come up Empty in 3-0 Loss to Bloomington