Forward Brandon Kruse Returns to the Pond

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

TOLEDO, OH - Forward Brandon Kruse will return to the Pond, marking his third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the remainder of the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Kruse, a native of Saline, MI, skated in all 72 games last season for the Walleye, posting 41 points (9G, 32A), 48 penalty minutes, and a +7. The 26-year-old has missed just one game in his Toledo career, amassing 95 points (27G, 68A), 98 penalty minutes, and a +30 in 142 games.

Kruse has played in 214 professional games, as he has one season with Newfoundland in addition to his Toledo tenure, when he posted 44 points (7G, 37A), 28 penalty minutes, and a +8. Additionally, he has appeared in three AHL games with Henderson, picking up an assist, two penalty minutes, and a +1. The former Vegas Golden Knights fifth round selection (#135, 2018) has totaled 140 points (34G, 106A), 128 penalty minutes, and a +39 as a professional. Prior to his pro career, Kruse spent four seasons at Bowling Green State University and one season at Boston College, accumulating 168 points (41G, 127A) in 189 collegiate games.







