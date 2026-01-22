Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Luke Antonacci
Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Luke Antonacci.
Antonacci played in 24 games with Lake Superior State University during the 2025-26 season, scoring 1 assist. Antonacci played at the University of Maine for three seasons from 2022-2025, scoring 5 goals, 16 assists and a combined +28 rating. He was part of the Hockey East All-Tournament team in 2025. He blocked 111 shots in three seasons at the U. of Maine. Antonacci majored in Finance.
The Grizzlies next homestand is a three-game set vs Greenville on January 28, 30-31. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
