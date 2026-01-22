Stingrays Announce New Mobile Auction Partnership with Dash

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have officially announced a new partnership with DASH, the leading online auction and fan activation platform. The partnership begins immediately and will be used for in-game and postgame auctions moving forward.

The Stingrays will use DASH moving forward for all mobile auctions, including game-worn and specialty jerseys, nameplates and first goal pucks. By using DASH, the Stingrays will create a more accessible fan experience for fans both at the game and at home, allowing them to bid directly from their mobile devices. DASH features a streamlined, real-time bidding process with secure checkout and increased access for fans who may not be in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to download the DASH app on their mobile device or visit the Stingrays DASH Website to participate in upcoming jersey, nameplate and first goal puck auctions, that begin on Friday when the Stingrays host the Atlanta Gladiators. Get your account set up now so you're ready for all the upcoming Stingrays activations. If you have any questions about setting up your account, contact fans@winwithdash.com.







ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.