Mariners Celebrate Maine Minor League Sports with Jersey Rotation

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, continue their busy January with three home games this weekend against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" is highlighted by Minor League Sports Night on Saturday at 6 PM, when the Mariners will wear a rotation of jerseys throughout the game, honoring each of the state's minor league sports teams.

The "Threekend" begins with Star Wars Night on Friday at 7:15 PM for the first of three games against the defending Kelly Cup Champions. Star Wars characters will be on hand to roam the concourse and interact with fans.

Saturday's Minor League Sports Night, also presented by Three Dollar Deweys, is a 6:00 PM puck drop. The festivities begin with a panel in the CN Brown Landing from 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM featuring leadership from all four teams - Mariners, Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Celtics, Portland Hearts of Pine. During the game, the Mariners will swap jerseys each period beginning with their normal Mariners jerseys during warmups, then wearing Sea Dogs, Celtics, and Hearts of Pine uniforms in the first, second, and third periods respectively. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned via DASH, with fans being able to bid on each player's set of three. Portland was named the #1 Minor League Sports Market in the nation by Sports Business Journal in 2024.

Sunday is a 3 PM puck drop to conclude the weekend and is Red Snapper Night, celebrating the iconic red hot dogs made famous in Maine. The Mariners will have a variety of Red Snapper merchandise and foam hotdog hats on sale in the team store, with concession stand M serving red snapper delicacies.

The Mariners (16-10-5-2) enter the weekend on a seven-game point streak (5-0-1-1), one shy of their season high streak of eight, set between Oct. 25 and Nov. 9. They have taken five out of a possible six points over the last two weekends against the Reading Royals and Worcester Railers and currently sit in fourth place in the North Division, just two points behind the third place Adirondack Thunder and three behind second place Reading. They are four points ahead of Worcester with two games-in-hand. The Mariners are also home on Wednesday night against the Wheeling Nailers at 7 PM.

Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday home games, including four tickets, four food & chuck-a-puck vouchers, and two Spare Time recreation vouchers, all for just $180. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.







ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.