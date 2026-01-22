Forward Simon Pinard Recalled by Hershey, Defenseman Reilly Webb Signs PTO with Bears

Published on January 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Simon Pinard has been recalled by Hershey while defenseman Reilly Webb has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Bears.

Pinard, 24, returns to Hershey for the second time this season after already spending a stint with the Bears. After starting the season with South Carolina, Pinard was recalled by Hershey on November 29, 2025 and returned on loan to the Stingrays on December 1, 2025. He has appeared in two games for the Bears this season, tallying an assist.

A native of Drummondville, Quebec, Pinard has skated in 36 games for South Carolina this season, logging 36 points (12g, 24a). The 5-foot-10, 190 pound forward leads the Stingrays in both assists and points. His 24 assists and 36 points also have him ranked in a tie for fifth in the ECHL in both categories.

Webb, 26, joins Hershey after playing in 37 games for the Stingrays this season, totaling four points (2g, 2a). The Stoney Creek, Ontario native is in his second season of professional hockey after logging 68 games last year for the Stingrays in his rookie season. The 6-foot-4, 201 pound blue liner had 12 points (3g, 9a) and posted a +28 rating, which was tied for sixth best amongst defensemen in the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Webb spent four years at Acadia University, where he was an assistant captain in the 2023-24 season. Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Webb played in nearly 200 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Saginaw Spirit and Hamilton Bulldogs from 2016 until 2020.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 23, against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m. for Country Night.







ECHL Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.